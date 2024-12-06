Covington Helps Take Calif. Court Reporter Shortage To Court

The state's court reporter shortage is creating "an access to justice crisis," particularly for low-income litigants who can't afford to hire private court reporters, a situation exacerbated by a state law that bars the electronic recording of certain court proceedings, according to the petition filed Wednesday on behalf of the Family Violence Appellate Project and Bay Area Legal Aid.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.