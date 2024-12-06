GCC Chair Receives ‘Long Leaf Pine’ Award

Governor’s Crime Commission Chair Robert A. Evans on Thursday received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, a career capstone that punctuated his announcement that he will retire from his role at the helm of the chief advisory body on crime and justice issues for the state of North Carolina.

N.C. Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. presented the award, conferred by Governor Roy Cooper, during the quarterly meeting of the crime commission. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest honor a North Carolina governor can bestow in recognition of service to the state.

“Chair Robert A. Evans has provided steadfast leadership of this commission, bringing even-handed judgement and deep knowledge of the justice system to conversations about complex public safety issues in our state,” said Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor's Crime Commission.

Appointed in March 2017, Evans guided the 44-member body as it addressed critical issues including:

Mass Violence Preparedness: The commission engaged the National Mass Violence Center to consult a task force made up of state, county and city leaders and first responders in the development of North Carolina’s first mass violence response plan.

Access to Healthcare: Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of Medicaid expansion that will help lift the burden of mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment from law enforcement and first responders.

Pretrial Reform: Commissioners established a time-limited working group that reviewed pretrial procedures in North Carolina and recommended reforms to encourage agencies to use citations or summons in lieu of arrest, provide timely first appearances and update bond policies.

School Safety: Commissioners established the Special Committee on School Shootings, developing recommendations to safeguard North Carolina classrooms following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“Robert’s quiet strength and unwavering commitment to doing what’s right have earned him the respect of everyone who has worked alongside him. He’s a man of great integrity, and his legacy will continue to inspire prosecutors across North Carolina for generations,” said Kimberly Overton Spahos, executive director of the N. C. Conference of District Attorneys.

Evans has dedicated his career to public service. He practiced law in Rocky Mount, focusing on trial and appellate cases, before moving on to serve for almost a decade as a district court judge. In 2009, he became the first African American to be elected as district attorney in the seventh district, representing Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties until his retirement in 2022. His leadership extended to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, where he served as president from 2014 to 2015.

Since retiring as district attorney, he has continued to serve the state through work with Indigent Defense Services and the Governor’s Crime Commission.

An alumnus of Rocky Mount Senior High School, Evans earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He made significant contributions to his community, serving as president of the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Board of Trustees at North Carolina Wesleyan College.

About the Governor’s Crime Commission

The Governor's Crime Commission serves as the chief advisory body to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on crime and justice issues. The Commission sets program priorities and reviews and makes recommendations to the governor for grant awards. Commission members are comprised of leaders in statewide criminal justice and human service agencies, representatives from the courts, law enforcement, local government, the General Assembly, non-profit agencies, private citizens and youth representatives.