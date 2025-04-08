Guns, Alcohol and Drugs Found During ALE Search Warrant
After receiving several complaints from the community, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) conducted an investigation of an illegal business in Dunn. The investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant on a residence engaging in the illegal sales of alcoholic beverages without ABC permits. The search warrant resulted in numerous arrests and multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges as well as the seizure of alcohol, drugs, and three firearms.
On Friday, April 4, 2025, ALE, assisted by the Dunn Police Department, executed a search warrant at 405 Johnson St., Dunn, NC. This collaborative operation led to the seizure of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, nontaxpaid liquor, spirituous liquor, US currency, malt beverages, unfortified wine, and three firearms, one of which had an altered/obliterated serial number.
"I would like to thank the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents who conducted this investigation and executed the search on this illegal operation in the City of Dunn. It is very helpful for our agency to have law enforcement partners willing to dedicate their resources to combat criminal activity in our community,” said Dunn Police Chief, Cary Jackson.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:
Reginal Wright, 66, of Dunn, was charged with following:
Larynell D. Smith, 49, of Dunn, was charged with:
Shaquille Massey,31, of Dunn, was charged with:
Derrick S. McNeil,49, of Linden, was charged with:
Sanovia B. Birdsong-Garland, 24, of Fayetteville, was charged with:
Ezekial J. Dixon, 19, of Dunn, was charged with:
"Unlicensed establishments selling alcoholic beverages often contribute to criminal activity and negatively impact surrounding neighborhoods," said ALE Director Bryan House. "We are proud to collaborate with the Dunn Police Department to enhance the quality of life for community members in the area."
The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.
