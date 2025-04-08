Guns, Alcohol and Drugs Found During ALE Search Warrant

After receiving several complaints from the community, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) conducted an investigation of an illegal business in Dunn. The investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant on a residence engaging in the illegal sales of alcoholic beverages without ABC permits. The search warrant resulted in numerous arrests and multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges as well as the seizure of alcohol, drugs, and three firearms.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, ALE, assisted by the Dunn Police Department, executed a search warrant at 405 Johnson St., Dunn, NC. This collaborative operation led to the seizure of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, nontaxpaid liquor, spirituous liquor, US currency, malt beverages, unfortified wine, and three firearms, one of which had an altered/obliterated serial number.

"I would like to thank the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents who conducted this investigation and executed the search on this illegal operation in the City of Dunn. It is very helpful for our agency to have law enforcement partners willing to dedicate their resources to combat criminal activity in our community,” said Dunn Police Chief, Cary Jackson.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:

Reginal Wright, 66, of Dunn, was charged with following: