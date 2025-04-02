ALE Traffic Stop Leads to Bomb Squad Response in Red Springs
At approximately 1:00 p.m., a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agent initiated a traffic stop near Cope Road in Red Springs. The driver, later identified as Jonathan Daniel Oxendine, refused to stop while driving erratically at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, Oxendine stopped his vehicle on Singleton Drive and fled into the wooded area near the roadway while carrying a handgun.
During a subsequent search for Oxendine, law enforcement discovered what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (IED) with a trip wire along a foot path near the property where the suspect resided. Upon request, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Bomb Squad aided and subsequently rendered the IED safe.
A search of his vehicle revealed an additional weapon, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Criminal charges are as follows:
Jonathan Daniel Oxendine, 32, of Red Springs: (Warrants are outstanding)
Alcohol Law Enforcement was assisted by members of the State Bureau of Investigation, State Highway Patrol, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Oxendine is currently wanted by law enforcement and remains unlocated. The investigation remains on-going.
The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.
###
