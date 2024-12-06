Outstanding Achievement in the Skilled Trades Honoured at the 2024 Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2024

Tonight, the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) celebrates outstanding achievement in the skilled trades at the 24th annual Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner.

Nearly 350 people are expected to attend this year's event sponsored by more than 30 organizations. Held at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina, the Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner brings together industry partners and stakeholders, training providers and employers who help build a successful apprenticeship system in Saskatchewan to recognize award winners and celebrate their achievements.

"Skilled tradespeople in Saskatchewan play an important role in building a growing province, and our government is committed to creating more skills training and education opportunities, as guided by the Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy," Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "Congratulations to those being recognized tonight for their contributions to Saskatchewan's apprenticeship and trade certification system."

Thirty-one journeypersons who achieved the highest mark on their trade's certification exams between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, are receiving the Outstanding New Journeyperson awards.

Eleven additional awards issued by the SATCC include the First Nations and Métis Scholarship, the Scholarship for Journeypersons with Disabilities, the Outstanding Instructor and Employer awards and the Apprenticeship Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to the awards from the SATCC, industry partners including training providers, industry associations, employers and unions will also issue scholarships and awards recognizing the achievements of apprentices and journeypersons.

"We are proud to honour and recognize the people who demonstrate excellence in the skilled trades," SATCC Commission Board Chair Bryan Leier said. "On behalf of the SATCC and the Commission Board of Directors, congratulations to all the award winners for your outstanding achievements that contribute to a strong and successful apprenticeship system in Saskatchewan."

The SATCC will share event photos on its social media channels. Follow along on Facebook (@SaskApprenticeship), X (@SKApprentice) and Instagram (@skapprentice) or visit: saskapprenticeship.ca/apprenticeship-celebration-dinner to learn more.

-30-

