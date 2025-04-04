Saskatchewan Making an Impact at 2025 North American Strategy for Competitiveness Continental Reunion

CANADA, April 4 - Released on April 4, 2025

The Province will Host for Next Year's International Conference

This week, Environment Minister Travis Keisig traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend the North American Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO) Annual Continental Reunion. At the conference, Minister Keisig was pleased to announce that the Government of Saskatchewan will be hosting next year's conference in Regina.

NASCO is the only tri-national network of North American governments, businesses, and educational institutions and is driven by a common interest in collaboration along commercial corridors and trade networks.

"Saskatchewan is proud to be a full member of NASCO, an organization founded on strengthening the North American supply chain, workforce and energy sectors," Keisig said. "I have had the privilege of serving on the NASCO board for over a year and a half and this ongoing engagement has proven to be highly valuable during these uncertain times. This conference provides the opportunity to grow our current relationships and continue to position Saskatchewan as the best place to invest and do business."

NASCO's priorities include improving North America's supply chain, eliminating unnecessary trade barriers, closing the skilled workforce gap, promoting North American energy security, collaboration and new technology. 2026 will mark the third time that Saskatchewan has hosted the Annual Continental Reunion, the most recent time being in 2016.

Saskatchewan is a key player in Canada's energy sector and one of the only jurisdictions that produces crude oil, natural gas, uranium, biofuels, wind and hydro power. With significant oil and gas production, the world's largest high-grade deposits of uranium, and leading expertise in sustainable resource development practices, Saskatchewan has what the world needs to ensure energy security now and in the decades ahead.

NASCO 2025 runs from April 2-4, 2025.

