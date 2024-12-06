S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP COMMITS TO SUPPORT THE BEACON TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS IN HOUSTON

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading contender in multifamily real estate development, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp . (SCDC) is incredibly proud to announce a strategic annual partnership with The Beacon in Houston, an invaluable non-profit organization committed to serving the homeless population in Houston. This gesture concretizes SCDC's long-term commitment to community development through active involvement in solving critical social issues in an urban setting.Since its inception in 2007, The Beacon has served as a hub of services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Houston. From essential services that include breakfast, hot lunches, mail pick-up, access to showers and full-service laundry to next-step services including civil legal aid and housing case management, The Beacon’s holistic array of offerings are designed to engage and lead individuals on a pathway out of homelessness.Located in the heart of downtown Houston, The Beacon's is a vital partner in The Way Home, the local collaborative homeless response system that is comprised of more than 100 service agencies. Considered as the “front door” for this response system, The Beacon is a place of hope and respite where individuals are served with dignity and respect by the staff and volunteers.So far this year, more than 4,800 individuals have been served by The Beacon. More than 72,000 meals have been provided, 16,000+ loads of laundry washed and folded, 1,300+ legal cases closed and 1,000+ housing assessments have been completed. These are just a few of the program numbers; and, behind each of them are men and women who are moving closer to stability in their lives because of the hard-working staff and support from the community.The Beacon's impact has been significant and measurable over the years. As a key partner in The Way Home, The Beacon connects people with resources and support and provides the first step in the process towards stable housing. The coordinated effort to decrease homelessness with the housing first intervention has seen a remarkable 60% reduction in unsheltered homelessness since 2011."The Beacon is grateful for SCDC's generous commitment to our organization. The monthly support will help us sustain the delivery of the essential services we are able to provide for our clients, bringing them closer to that next-step and eventually stable housing.” – Julie Falcon, Chief Advancement Officer.Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of SCDC, provided a view on the partnership: "SCDC is committed to building successful communities. Its partnership with The Beacon creates an opportunity beyond property development to directly impact the lives of residents toward stability and self-sufficiency pathways to eradicating homelessness in Houston forever."This commitment parallels what SCDC and The Beacon do in an effort that involves a mutual commitment: combating homelessness with community involvement. Combining their efforts, both organizations are committed to long-lasting change, giving fresh hope to regional Houston's most vulnerable populations, making all the difference for so many.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.