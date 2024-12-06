Victorian Christmas a step back in time

CANADA, December 6 - The holiday spirit is in full bloom at Beaconsfield Historic House in Charlottetown this month, as visitors are invited to step back in time with the Victorian Christmas celebration.

Now in its third year, the Victorian Christmas is sure to give attendees an engaging trip to the past through a fun and interactive experience.

Caitlyn Paxson, programming and education officer for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, says the event always gets great reviews from everyone who attends.

“People absolutely loved it the past couple of years,” she says. “They always mention coming for the cozy holiday vibes and being pleasantly surprised by how interesting the history is. And of course, everyone always loves listening to carols on the harp.”

Inside Beaconsfield House, visitors will be welcomed by an elaborate display of beautiful Christmas decorations. They can learn about the history of the holiday, discover how Victorian traditions shaped modern celebrations, enjoy live harp music in the elegant double drawing room, and sample a historical Christmas treat and beverage.

“It's a real feast for the senses and a great way to get into the spirit of the holidays,” Paxson says. “I especially love seeing mothers and daughters attending together, creating a new holiday tradition.”

The Victorian Christmas experience runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 15.