Palo Verdes Belal Hamideh Law Office Opens

PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Belal Hamideh recently expanded his practice with a new office in Palos Verdes. Through this addition, he will be able to serve the community as both a workers’ compensation and injury lawyer in Palos Verdes as well as the surrounding area. Mr. Hamideh works on a contingency fee basis, which means clients are not required to pay out of pocket. His fees are drawn from the compensation his clients receive for their cases. If he does not win compensation for his clients, Mr. Hamideh does not get paid for his services.Mr. Hamideh maintains a 99% success rate over more than 1,500 cases. Those cases include vehicular accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, truck accidents, and others involving personal injuries. In those cases, Mr. Hamideh has secured over $100 million in damages and compensation for his clients. His professional achievements have earned him recognition, including being named one of “The Top 40 Under 40” by The National Trial Lawyers and a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers. Additionally, Mr. Hamideh has earned five-star ratings on both Google and Yelp.“It has been a point of pride to serve the good people of Palos Verdes. With the opening of this office, I hope to serve them even better,” said Belal Hamideh. In his capacity representing those going through the system of workers comp in Palos Verdes , Mr. Hamideh helps individuals from a wide range of industries obtain the compensation they deserve for workplace injuries. He has successfully represented clients whose initial workers’ compensation claims were rejected.For more information about finding an accident lawyer in Palos Verdes, scheduling a free case evaluation with a workers’ comp lawyer in Palos Verdes, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh at (310) 986-1574.

