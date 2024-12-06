State Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting Investigation In Wicomico County

December 6, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police served an arrest warrant and charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Wicomico County that occurred in October.

The accused is identified as Jermaine Wilson, 20, of Princess Anne. Wilson is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, and multiple criminal charges related to the fatal shooting. He is currently being held at the Caroline County Detention Center.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 28, 2024, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the 800-block of West Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, troopers located Tevin Mumford, 32, of Salisbury, Maryland. Mumford was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned an additional victim, identified as Ekoye Emmanuel Spates, 33, of Salisbury, was also a victim in the shooting. He was treated at Christiana Hospital in Delaware for his injuries.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continue to lead the investigation. Assistance is being provided by the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

Jermaine Wilson

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov