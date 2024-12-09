The Cinematic Power of Handbags in the Spotlight at Berlin fashion Film Festival

Jessie Frances of Cappuccinos & Consignment hosts a workshop November 13 at Berln fashion Film Festival "Luxury on Screen: The Cinematic Power of Handbags" Frances poses with BfFF 'Rising Star' nominated filmmakers from her Italian alma mater

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th edition of Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 concluded with resounding success, offering a captivating journey through the evolution of luxury fashion narratives. A highlight of the festival's 'Training Day' on November 13 was the workshop "Luxury on Screen: The Cinematic Power of Handbags," led by Webby honoree Jessie Frances of Cappuccinos & Consignment.

Frances, a Washington D.C. native, part-time Parisian, Dubai socialite, and full-time globetrotter, brought her signature blend of fashion history expertise, brand management, and viral social media acumen to the event.

Nestled in plush velvet seats at ACHT Berlin, home to Germany's largest private cinema, an exclusive audience of fashion industry professionals and Berlin fashion Film Festival nominees embarked on a cinematic journey. "Despite the cast, budget, production, or location, every film has one thing in common: wardrobe—Berlin fashion Film Festival puts the ultimate and often overlooked art first: Fashion," Frances remarked, highlighting the festival's educational focus.

Jessie Frances expertly guided attendees through the evolution of luxury handbags in film, revealing how these iconic accessories have transcended mere adornment to become pivotal elements in character development and reflections of societal change. From the understated elegance of Audrey Hepburn's handbag in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to the status-symbol briefcases dominating "The Devil Wears Prada," Frances illuminated how these luxurious companions have silently yet powerfully shaped narratives on the silver screen, serving as both character extensions and cultural timestamps.

Complementing this nostalgic trip through classic films, Frances's lecture on "Fashion in Fifteen: The Art of Micro-Content Storytelling" catapulted attendees into the fast-paced world of digital luxury. Drawing from her experience as the creative force behind viral content with billions of views, Frances shared her insights on distilling the essence of luxury into bite-sized, compelling narratives.

The lecture explored how luxury brands are adapting to platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. Frances demonstrated how these 'maisons' are compressing stories that once unfolded over hours of film into mere seconds of screen time, without compromising their luxurious appeal.

"With attention spans at an all-time low, the ability to convey thought-provoking and aesthetically pleasing short-form content is a new currency," Frances observed, emphasizing the importance of micro-content in today's digital landscape.

From the grandeur of cinema to the immediacy of smartphones, Jessie Frances has illuminated how luxury narratives are adapting to new mediums while maintaining their power to captivate and inspire. Notably, Roger Vivier's 'Vivier Express' film won 'Best Footwear & Accessories' in the Lifestyle category.

Film synopsis

Vivier Express celebrates the Maison's cinematic heritage as well as the intersection of fashion, art, and storytelling and, as Dern explains, “it’s a playful idea that reimagines a number of cinematographic metaphors with humour and style”. House ambassador Laura Dern stars in the first episode of the Vivier Express wearing the classic Viv' Choc bag. The first episode of ‘Vivier Express’ shows a suspenseful encounter between a beautiful woman and an intriguing stranger during a journey through the French countryside. Every frame in the opening episode of the series captures Roger Vivier’s innovative savoir-faire and the incomparable allure of Dern’s screen presence. “It’s such a delight to see my friendship with Roger Vivier and Gherardo Felloni blossom into a new project that combines my craft of acting with my love of fashion. The Vivier Express is such a playful concept that reinterprets so many cinematic tropes with humour and style.” – Laura Dern



Film credits

Starring: Laura Dern

Supporting Actor: Miles Frank

Creative Director: Gherardo Felloni

Film Director: Nicolangelo Gelormini with Collateral Films

Screenwriter: Andrea Danese

Art Direction: Studio Paura

Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 Winner: Roger Vivier's 'Vivier Express' - 'Best Footwear & Accessories' , Lifestyle category

