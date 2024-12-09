Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2024 'Lifestyle' Winners Announced

Best Footwear & Accessories: 'Vivier Express', Roger Vivier Best Sports & Athletics: 'Beyond Dreams', Nike, Jordan Brand Best Editorial Media: 'Vogue World: London 2023', British Vogue Best Hospitality / Travel & Leisure: 'Air France 90 Ans', Air France Best Retail / E-Commerce: 'Summoning', Zalando x K-Way

Jordan Brand, Vogue, Roger Vivier, Air France, Sephora among winners

From the skies to basketball courts, fashion's influence permeate every aspect of everyday life.” — Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin Fashion Film Festival (BfFF) 2024 reveals winners in its new Lifestyle category, showcasing fashion's influence beyond traditional boundaries.

"This year's stellar Lifestyle category winners exemplify the essence of our 'Runway Exodus' . From the skies to basketball courts, fashion's influence permeates every aspect of everyday life. These films showcase how the language of style is being fluently spoken across multiple industries, into the broader world of lifestyle and culture." Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival



The 2024 Berlin fashion Film Festival 'Lifestyle' Winners are:

- Best Editorial Media: "Vogue World: London 2023" by Charlotte Wales, with Colors, for British Vogue

- Best Hospitality / Travel & Leisure: "Air France 90 Ans" by Killian Lassablière, with Else, for Air France

- Best Sports & Athletics: "Beyond 'Dreams' by J Ivy" by Illimité World, with Birth, for Nike, Jordan Brand

- Best Footwear & Accessories: "Vivier Express" by Nicolangelo Gelormini, with Collateral Films, for Roger Vivier

- Best Skincare & Makeup: "Sephora Ramadan: Our Beauty. Our Story" by Farah Shaer, with Ivo Film Production, for Sephora Middle East

- Best Retail / E-Commerce: "Summoning" by Psth, with Poolside Theory, for Zalando x K-Way

- Best High Street: "Coor Summer 24" by Emma Panchot, with Caviar Paris, for Coor



Nike, Jordan Brand, Best Sports & Athletics winners Hugo Besson (Executive Producer) & Hugo Legrand-Nathan (CEO & Founder of Birth), shared their excitement:

"When young ballers from Paris's suburbs meet the GOAT of Basketball, when a street ball court is set in a museum hall, when cinema cameras are edited with VHS and super8mm. Everything clashes in perfect harmony. Cause you have to be fearless when you step on life stages. Thanks to each member of technical, artistic and logistic crews, and thanks for this beautiful award!"



To watch all Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 winning and nominated films, visit www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net

Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 Best Sports & Athletics Winner: 'Beyond Dreams', Nike, Jordan Brand

