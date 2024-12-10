Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2024 'Craft' Winners Announced

Best Set Design: "The City Where Love Never Sleeps", Tiffany & Co. Best Editing / Post & Best VFX / CGI / Animation: : "Alien Hypersense", Mugler Best Direction: "Night at the Museum", Thom Browne Best Art Direction & Best Sound Design / Use of Music: "Beyoncé - Club Cowboy Berlin", Columbia Records Best Script / Storytelling: "Vogue World: London 2023"

Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Mugler, Thom Browne, and Vogue among winners

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin fashion Film Festival (BfFF) has unveiled the winners of its prestigious Craft Category, celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity that shape the visual language of fashion storytelling. In its 12th year, the festival continues to be a global platform for innovative filmmaking.

"This year's winners reflect the festival's international reach, with honorees from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates amplifying the festival's 2024 theme, "Runway Exodus" said Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival.

"Listening to Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album before its release shaped our vision. We choose the cast and locations with her music in mind, blending its moods with visuals that matched our intentions," said Foli Creppy and Torge Hill of Spingun Media. Their visual "Beyoncé - Club Cowboy Berlin" for Columbia Records won both Best Sound Design / Use of Music and Best Art Direction.



'Craft' Category Winners:

1. Best Art Direction: "Beyoncé - Club Cowboy Berlin"

by Foli Creppy & Torge Hill, with Spingun Media, for Columbia Records

2. Best Casting: "Long Walk"

by Julien Vallon, with Wanda Productions, for Numéro

3. Best Cinematography: "Escale"

by Fabien Baron, with Phantasm, for Louis Vuitton

4. Best Costume / Styling: "Na Money"

by Dammy Twitch, with Polar Films Production, Digital Nak, for SONY Music UK's Davido feat. The Cavemen, Angélique Kidjo

5. Best Direction: "Night at the Museum"

by Talia Collis, with YMI Studio, for Thom Browne

6. Best Editing / Post: "Alien Hypersense"

by Daniel Sannwald, with Baron & Baron, for Mugler

7. Best Hair & Makeup: "Noir Ink"

by Augusta Quaynor, Independent, for Schön! Magazine

8. Best Script / Storytelling: "Vogue World: London 2023"

by Charlotte Wales, with Colors, for Vogue

9. Best Set Design: "The City Where Love Never Sleeps"

by Jonas Lindstroem, with Iconoclast, for Tiffany & Co.

10. Best Sound Design / Use of Music: "Beyoncé - Club Cowboy Berlin"

by Foli Creppy & Torge Hill, with Spingun Media, for Columbia Records

11. Best VFX / CGI / Animation: "Alien Hypersense"

by Daniel Sannwald, with Baron & Baron, for Mugler



Charlyn Derrick, Managing Partner/Executive Producer, also expressed gratitude for the recognition of "Alien Hypersense": "Thank you to the Berlin Fashion Film Festival for honoring Modern Post's Founding Editor William Town with Best Edit along with the Best VFX/CGI/Animation for Modern Post of Mugler's 'Alien Hypersense'. We're thrilled to see everyone's creative investment in the work celebrated!"

Dammy Twitch, winner of Best Costume / Styling for Davido's "Na Money," shared his thoughts on the recognition: "We didn't set out to create just another music video, we aimed to make a bold statement, a fashion film statement. That's why we deeply appreciate the Berlin Fashion Film Festival for recognizing our vision and understanding what we were striving to achieve."

To watch all winning and nominated films from Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2024, visit www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net

"Runway Exodus" x Berlin fashion Film Festival

