Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 'Luxury' Winners Announced

Bvlgari, Lancôme, Mugler, Thom Browne among 12th edition winners

BERLIN , GERMANY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th anniversary edition of Berlin Fashion Film Festival (BfFF) November 13-15, 2024 showcased once again the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in fashion filmmaking.

"This year's Luxury winners embody 'Runway Exodus,' setting new cross-industry visual standards for 2025 and beyond. Their work redefines artistry, pushing fashion's boundaries into uncharted creative territories." Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival



The 2024 Berlin fashion Film Festival 'Luxury' category winners are:



Best Haute Couture: "Mugler Creators" by Felicity Ben Price, with Obvious, for Mugler

Best Fine Jewellery & Timepieces: "Eternally Reborn" by Nathalie Canguilhem, with Phantasm, for Bvlgari

Best Perfume & Cosmetics: "Lancôme - Idôle" by Jessy Moussallem, with Phantasm, for Lancôme

Best Brand Collaboration: "A$AP Rocky: Puma F1® Commercial" by Prolifickid® Films, with Prolifickid® Films, for Puma

Best Designer & Contemporary Fashion (tie):

"Coach 'Life Has Many Paths'" by Henry Scholfield, with Wanda Productions, for Coach

"Night at the Museum" by Talia Collis, with YMI Studio, for Thom Browne

Best Independent: "Blossoming Ones" by Zhenia Kazankina, with Stereotactic, for Razumno

Best Wine & Spirits: "Make It Count" by Chris Chuky, with Eleanor, for Jack Daniels

Sophie Gold, President of Eleanor, commented on their win for Jack Daniels: 'We are delighted by this recognition. The success of Director Chris Chuky's spinning, whiskey-colored ode to creativity for Jack Daniels speaks to the power of subcultures. Magic ignites at the meeting of timeless elegance and fresh artistry.'

Zhenia Kazankina, Best Independent Luxury winner for 'Blossoming Ones,' shared her inspiration: 'The idea for the film originally came from the contradiction inherent in the image of a black wool coat. On the one hand, it is a symbol of hiding and protection, on the other hand, the fabric gracefully fluttering in the wind is an image of freedom, protest and femininity. Our project is a low-budget, creative endeavor driven purely by the enthusiasm and initiative of a small team. It was such a joy to see this film alongside large-scale projects, and I am incredibly grateful that the jury recognized it!'



To watch all Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 winning and nominated films, visit www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net

Runway Exodus x Berlin fashion Film Festival

