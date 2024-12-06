Local Winter Road Conditions On SD511

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota travelers rely on SD511 for real-time travel information, including road conditions, closures, construction, incidents, weather forecasts, and roadway camera images, especially during winter. This year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has partnered with numerous counties and tribes across the state allowing them to directly update road conditions on the statewide SD511 system.

SDDOT provides a 511 website at https://sd511.org, mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices, and the legacy 511 phone number that can be dialed toll-free anywhere in South Dakota. Callers outside South Dakota can dial 800-MYSD511 (800-697-3511). People can also subscribe to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of their choice.

Craig Smith, SDDOT Director of Operations, noted, “Local officials will now be able to designate their counties and tribal areas as “no travel advised” or “roads closed” during severe storms. The local restrictions will be displayed on SD511’s maps and road condition reports and transmitted to navigation app providers, enabling travelers to plan and complete their travel more safely.”

To date, sixty of the state’s sixty-six counties and eight of nine tribes are registered to participate this winter.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-