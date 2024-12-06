ecfirst Announces CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) and CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA) Training for 2025

ecfirst Thought Leadership Continues with World's First CMMC Playbook

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, RPO, APP, and ATP, is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 CMMC Certified Professional ( CCP ) and CMMC Certified Assessor ( CCA ) training programs. As a pioneer in compliance and cybersecurity, ecfirst continues to lead the way with cutting-edge training designed to prepare professionals and organizations to meet the stringent requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).One of the first firms to achieve ATP (formerly LTP) status, ecfirst offers CCP and CCA training programs through virtual and on-site public sessions across the United States. These programs are tailored to equip participants with the expertise required to safeguard Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). With a strong focus on the CMMC ecosystem, these courses provide the essential knowledge needed to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity compliance.ecfirst has built its reputation over 25 years of excellence in cyber defense and compliance assessment across various frameworks. As a C3PAO, RPO, APP, and ATP, the company combines its deep expertise with industry-recognized instructors who bring real-world audit experience into the classroom. Each course is led by experts, including ecfirst’s Lead CCA, ensuring participants receive top-tier training. The ecfirst CCP and CCA Academy platforms offer a one-click portal to all course materials, including source documents, quizzes, flashcards, and the exclusive CMMC Playbook—a vital resource for cybersecurity and compliance professionals.The CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) course provides foundational training on the CMMC framework, governance, and assessment process. It is an essential first step toward the advanced CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA) designation. The CCP program is ideal for IT professionals, compliance officers, legal experts, and federal employees seeking to expand their understanding of CMMC. For those pursuing the CCA certification, the program offers advanced training focused on conducting assessments for CMMC Level 2. With hands-on exercises and practice exams, participants are well-prepared for real-world assessments. CCP certification is a prerequisite for CCA, ensuring a seamless progression through the certification journey.Courses are delivered in various formats, including virtual, public/private, and on-site sessions, catering to diverse learning preferences. Participants also gain three months of access to the ecfirst Academy Portal, which includes an extensive library of training materials, resource documents, quizzes, and study guides. Classes run Tuesday through Thursday, with a dedicated half-day on Friday focused on exam preparation.“Our CCP and CCA training programs are world-class, empowering professionals to excel in the evolving CMMC landscape and safeguard the warfighter,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “With over 25 years of leadership in cyber defense, ecfirst remains committed to delivering the highest standards of training and compliance services.”Enrollment for the CCP and CCA training programs is now open. Visit CCP or CCA for schedules, fees, and further details.Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a global leader in AI, cyber defense, and compliance services, offering expertise in HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, and AI frameworks. As a trusted partner, ecfirst provides tailored consulting and managed compliance services backed by decades of experience and thousands of assessments. Learn more about ecfirst at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

