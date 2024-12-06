December 5 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces Outcomes in Colorado State House District 16, 19 Race Recounts
Denver, December 5, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that the mandatory recounts of Colorado’s State House Districts 16 and 19 are complete. The final vote tallies as determined by the recounts can be found below:
|Candidate - HD 16
|Net Change in Votes
|Total Vote Count
|Percentage of Vote Total
|Rebecca Keltie
|+/- 0
|20,641
|50.00004%
|Stephanie Vigil
|+3
|20,638
|49.99996%
|Candidate - HD 19
|Net Change in Votes
|Total Vote Count
|Percentage of Vote Total
|Jillaire McMillan
|+/-0
|28,310
|49.90%
|Dan Woog
|+1
|28,420
|50.10%
A mandatory recount was required for the General Election races for House Districts 16 and 19 due to the narrow vote margin between the top vote-getter and second highest vote-getter.
After canvass boards certified in the original vote count that the difference in votes cast between the top vote-getter and second highest vote-getter fell below the statutory threshold of 0.5% (C.R.S § 1-10.5-101(1)(b)), Secretary Griswold ordered a mandatory recount for the House District 16 race on November 25, 2024 and House District 19 race on November 27, 2024.
House District 16 encompasses part of El Paso County. House District 19 encompasses parts of Boulder County and Weld County.
