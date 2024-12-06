News Release

Denver, December 5, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that the mandatory recounts of Colorado’s State House Districts 16 and 19 are complete. The final vote tallies as determined by the recounts can be found below:

Candidate - HD 16 Net Change in Votes Total Vote Count Percentage of Vote Total Rebecca Keltie +/- 0 20,641 50.00004% Stephanie Vigil +3 20,638 49.99996%

Candidate - HD 19 Net Change in Votes Total Vote Count Percentage of Vote Total Jillaire McMillan +/-0 28,310 49.90% Dan Woog +1 28,420 50.10%

A mandatory recount was required for the General Election races for House Districts 16 and 19 due to the narrow vote margin between the top vote-getter and second highest vote-getter.

After canvass boards certified in the original vote count that the difference in votes cast between the top vote-getter and second highest vote-getter fell below the statutory threshold of 0.5% (C.R.S § 1-10.5-101(1)(b)), Secretary Griswold ordered a mandatory recount for the House District 16 race on November 25, 2024 and House District 19 race on November 27, 2024.

House District 16 encompasses part of El Paso County. House District 19 encompasses parts of Boulder County and Weld County.