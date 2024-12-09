Health Advocates Network, Inc. acquires Medical Temps, Inc.

Health Advocates Network Medical Temps

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Advocates Network , Inc., a leading national provider of supplemental healthcare staffing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Louisiana-based Medical Temps, Inc. (“ MTI ”). The business will continue to operate as a separate unit under the Medical Temps Joint Commission certified brand. Established in 2000, MTI has specialized in placing healthcare professionals to both healthcare and correctional facilities in Louisiana.“For a quarter of a century, MTI has provided quality professionals to healthcare and correctional facilities in my local markets," said Sarah Calhoun Allbritton, MTI Founder and CEO. “The combination of Health Advocates Network’s experienced management team and deeper resources will allow for expanded career opportunities for both the Medical Temps, Inc. field and internal staff as well as geographic expansion into Texas and Arkansas. I am delighted to hand off my legacy to the seasoned team at Health Advocates Network.”“Sarah and her team are long-time participants in our industry with an excellent reputation," said Kevin Little, CEO, Health Advocates Network. "Sarah was a front-runner in emphasizing nursing quality as demonstrated by the fact that, in 2005, Medical Temps was one of the first Louisiana nurse staffing agencies to earn Joint Commission certification.""Our partnership with Sarah continues to scale Health Advocates’ nursing presence and expands our growing corrections staffing business,” said Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates Network. “Our acquisition pipeline remains robust and we look forward to closing additional acquisitions in the near future.”The MTI transaction marks the seventh acquisition by Health Advocates Network since inception in 2020 and third in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company continues to gain market recognition by executing its long-term business plan through a combination of organic initiatives and scale strategic acquisitions. In August, Health Advocates Network was recognized as #300 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.hanstaff.com

