AI Safety Leader Visionify is now GDPR Compliant, Strengthening Its Commitment to Data Privacy and Security

Visionify is now GDPR Compliant.

With its recent achievement of GDPR compliance, Visionify reaches new standards of enhanced data protection, privacy and compliance for its global clientele.

In an era where data privacy is paramount, we are proud to offer solutions that not only enhance workplace safety but also ensure the highest levels of data security.” — Harsh Murari (CTO, Visionify)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionify Inc. announced today that it has achieved General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, further enhancing its commitment to data privacy and security. A leader in AI-powered workplace safety platform, Visionify’s advanced Vision AI solutions offer 24/7 EHS Monitoring with over 20 applications that helps companies enhance safety and compliance. This significant milestone underscores Visionify's dedication to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security for its clients, particularly within the European Union (EU). With this achievement, Visionify has further strengthened its robust security framework, building on its existing SOC 2 Type 2 certification to deliver even greater confidence to its global clientele.GDPR compliance is a globally recognized standard for data privacy, particularly in the European Union. This achievement reinforces Visionify’s commitment to protecting sensitive information, ensuring transparency, accountability, and robust data security across its AI-powered workplace safety solutions."Achieving GDPR compliance is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients' data," said Harsh Murari, CTO of Visionify. He further added, "In an era where data privacy is paramount, we are proud to offer solutions that not only enhance workplace safety but also ensure the highest levels of data security."Visionify first announced its GDPR compliance through a LinkedIn post , sharing the milestone with its professional network and stakeholders.Enhancing Trust and Expanding Global ReachWith GDPR compliance, Visionify is now positioned to better serve customers within the EU, building credibility and trust by adhering to stringent European data protection standards. This compliance assures clients that their personal data is handled with the utmost care, minimizing risks of data breaches or losses.This achievement not only strengthens Visionify's data protection framework for their existing clients, but also opens doors to new opportunities from the EU region.About VisionifyVisionify is a Denver-based Computer Vision company that is redefining workplace safety with its advanced Camera AI technology. Visionify offers a comprehensive Vision AI suite comprising over 20 out-of-the-box applications tailored to enhance safety, compliance and efficiency in the workplace. Designed for seamless integration with existing camera infrastructure, Visionify's solutions provide real-time monitoring, alerts, and actionable insights to address challenges like PPE Compliance , Occupancy Monitoring, Forklift Safety Behavioral Safety, Vehicle Hazards, Restricted Area Monitoring and much more. You can visit www.visionify.ai to know more about their product.

