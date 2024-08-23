Visionify Secures SOC-2 (Type 2) Compliance, Affirming Commitment to Highest Security and Privacy Standards

Visionify succesfully achieves SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

Visionify secures SOC-2 Type 2 badge, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to cutting-edge security and privacy in AI-driven workplace safety solutions.

The successful completion of this process showcases our capability to not only meet but exceed the stringent requirements expected by our enterprise clients,.” — Harsh Murari

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver-based Visionify.ai , a leading developer of Camera AI technologies for workplace safety, has attained SOC-2 compliance certification, reinforcing its commitment to data security, privacy, and high-standard business practices. This pivotal certification, secured through rigorous external audits, underscores Visionify's role as a trusted partner in the AI technology landscape. As a featured provider on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and a graduate of Techstars '23, Visionify continues to deliver secure, innovative solutions that transform workplace safety on a global scale.Achieving SOC-2 Type 2 compliance represents a significant milestone for Visionify. Throughout the audit, Visionify focused on key Trust Service Criteria: confidentiality, security and availabilityFacilitated by Scrut Automation, the rigorous certification process, which was conducted over 4-6 months, involved comprehensive third-party audits by a certified CPA firm that evaluated Visionify's systems, controls, and operational integrity.The SOC-2 compliance process is comprehensive, requiring an evaluation of stringent IT security measures, from data encryption and firewall implementation to robust human resources policies that securely manage team and data access. It also mandates Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing (VAPT) to identify and mitigate potential security threats effectively.Priyesh Sanghvi, CEO and Co-founder of Visionify, emphasized the significance of the SOC-2 Type 2 compliance, stating, "This is not just a badge of honor for us; it's a testament to our steadfast dedication to security and excellence. This certification assures our clients that every interaction with Visionify is built on a foundation of trust and high-standard practices, vital for our work in sensitive and safety-critical environments."CTO and Co-founder Harsh Murari added, "Securing SOC-2 Type 2 compliance involved a detailed evaluation of our technology stack, especially our use of Azure and our cybersecurity protocols. The successful completion of this process showcases our capability to not only meet but exceed the stringent requirements expected by our enterprise clients, ensuring that we maintain and enhance our systems continuously."Visionify announced this achievement on LinkedIn , underscoring their commitment to innovation and security in workplace safety.Visionify's SOC-2 Type 2 compliance ensures they remain a leader among trusted providers, fully equipped to address industries' complex security and operational demands worldwide.

