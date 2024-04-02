ZIPCushions Elevates Lounging Comfort at Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos
ZIPCushions, a leading custom cushions brand, redefines outdoor comfort at Pine Cay with premium, fully customized cushions.
ZIPCushions, a leading custom cushion manufacturer from Westminster, USA, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Pine Cay (Turks and Caicos), a distinguished member of the Relais & Châteaux Association. This partnership signifies a noteworthy milestone in ZIPCushions' journey of crafting comfort as both brands unite to elevate the luxury experience at Pine Cay.
Pine Cay partnered with ZIPCushions to create bespoke cushions to enhance the ambiance of their exquisite retreat, including chaise lounger cushions, bistro chair cushions, and terrace garden cushions. Pine Cay expressed satisfaction with the initial shipment, which marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership aimed at continuously enhancing their guest experience. Additional shipments are already in production, promising to enrich the resort's ambiance further.
Pine Cay’s General Manager, Christian Langlade, expressed profound satisfaction and said:
“We're elated with ZIPCushions' top-quality execution. Despite the distance, the product fits perfectly. They demonstrated unparalleled professionalism, taking care of every detail and ensuring our vision of luxury and comfort was realized to perfection. The use of authentic materials and flawless delivery exceeded our expectations. I am looking forward to future collaborations!"
"Collaborating with Pine Cay is an honor for ZIPCushions. Our shared commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail seamlessly align, and we're delighted to know that our cushions successfully contribute to the resort's ambiance," added ZIPCushions' Co-Founder, Maria M.
This collaboration underscores ZIPCushions' dedication to creating tailor-made cushion solutions that complement each client's unique character.
About ZIPCushions
ZIPCushions, headquartered in Westminster, USA, specializes in premium custom cushion and throw pillow solutions for homes and businesses. Renowned for top-quality materials and designs, they serve retail customers and also cater to interior designers, hospitality businesses, and real estate companies,. With a dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and client satisfaction, ZIPCushions transforms spaces into havens of comfort and style.
For media inquiries, please contact;
Maria M
Cozy Corner Patios
+1 720-449-1124
owners@cozycornerpatios.com