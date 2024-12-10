Let’s Talk™ With Paul Faust, President, RingBoost

Paul Faust, President, RingBoost www.RingBoost.com www.LetsTalk.press

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Paul, and congratulations on the traction you have achieved with RingBoost.com, which is now the nation’s largest marketplace of custom phone numbers. You've been named six times to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing American companies, have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and hundreds of 5-star customer reviews. That’s quite impressive, indeed! Before we talk in greater detail about RingBoost solutions, please give us a brief history of RingBoost ( www.RingBoost.com ) and tell us about your background.Paul Faust: Hey, thanks for having me! RingBoost started with a simple idea: making it easier for businesses to stand out by using memorable phone numbers. We saw the power of vanity and memorable numbers and how they could drive calls and brand recognition, so we built a marketplace to offer a wide range of options. My background is in marketing and sales, which gave me a solid foundation to understand what businesses need to grow. Over time, we've expanded our offerings and built a fantastic team that's passionate about helping our clients succeed.Let’s Talk™: We understand that RingBoost is the “Largest Phone Number Marketplace” – what are the various offerings and services you provide?Paul Faust: Absolutely, we’re all about giving businesses the tools they need to make their phone numbers work harder for them. We offer everything from toll-free numbers, tracking and easy dial, and local vanity numbers, and even premium numbers that are super easy to remember. Beyond just selling numbers, we also provide services like call tracking, forwarding, and other value-add services to help businesses make the most of their new numbers. It's all about enhancing their branding and driving more calls.Let’s Talk™: What is your perspective, Paul, regarding the unique value proposition that RingBoost delivers, in other words, “Why RingBoost”?Paul Faust: Great question. At RingBoost, we believe that a phone number isn't just a way to contact you; it's a branding tool. Our unique value is in making it simple for businesses to get memorable, effective numbers that stick in their customers' minds. Plus, our customer service is top-notch. We guide clients through the entire process, ensuring they get a number that perfectly fits their brand and marketing strategy. It's not just about selling numbers; it's about creating connections and helping businesses grow.Let’s Talk™: The testimonials here ( https://www.ringboost.com/about ) speak volumes about the value added that RingBoost delivers to its customers. Are there any particular success stories you would like to mention here?Paul Faust: There are so many, but one that stands out and is a great example is a law firm that used one of our numbers (1-800-HURT-NOW) in their ad campaigns and saw their calls, intakes and conversion rates jump dramatically. These stories are a testament to the power of a memorable phone number and the impact it can have on a business.Let’s Talk™: RingBoost seems to have some very impressive strategic partners, including many phone carriers, advertising agencies and other marketing companies. Care to elaborate, Paul?Paul Faust: We’re really proud of our partnerships. Working with all of the major carriers across the U.S. allows us to offer our clients a wide range of high-quality numbers. These partnerships also help us ensure that our numbers are reliable and that we can provide top-tier service. It’s all about leveraging these relationships to offer the best possible options and support for our clients.Working with marketing and advertising agencies helps us and them to provide this valuable tool to their clients. There is nothing like the power of voice and we help facilitate this for our partners and their clients.Let’s Talk™: What is the best way for new customers to engage with RingBoost?Paul Faust: The best way to communicate with us is however the client would like to. They can call our team, chat online with us, email, use social media, etc. The easiest way to get a sense of what we offer is to visit our website, RingBoost.com. We have a user-friendly platform where customers can browse our selection of numbers, see what’s available, and purchase directly. If they need help, our sales and support teams are always ready to assist. They can help select the perfect number for businesses or even source a unique number if needed. We encourage businesses to give us a call for personalized service or specific needs. We're here to make the process as smooth as possible.Let’s Talk™: As 2024 draws to a close, what’s next for RingBoost in 2025 and beyond?Paul Faust: We’re excited about the future! In 2025, we’re planning to expand our product offerings even further and explore new markets. We're also looking at integrating more advanced analytics and tracking features to give our clients deeper insights into their call performance. Plus, we're always on the lookout for new partnerships that can enhance our services. The goal is to keep innovating and finding new ways to help our clients succeed.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Paul. Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Paul Faust: Thank you for having me! I just want to reiterate how important it is for businesses to think strategically about their phone numbers. It's a small detail that can make a big difference. If anyone out there is considering a new number or wants to learn more about how it can benefit their business, don’t hesitate to reach out. We're here to help, and we love seeing our clients succeed!You chose your name, domain, logo, tagline and probably the paint color in your office...don't leave your phone number to random chance Select one that stands out!###About Paul FaustAs President, Paul sets the vision for RingBoost and steers the company toward new growth opportunities. He runs national business development, building strategic relationships with providers, advertising agencies, IT consultancies, and telecom companies to create new value for all parties. Paul oversees the sales and marketing functions, working with clients of all sizes to find memorable numbers that will be game changing for their businesses.A nationally recognized expert in the use of local and toll-free numbers in marketing, Paul organized the first industry-wide trade conference in 2010 and has been a featured speaker at Somos’ Toll-Free User conference more than once. He was inducted into the PILMMA Hall of Fame in 2017, and he has contributed to and been featured in media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, NPR’s Marketplace, Entrepreneurs on Fire, Inside Business, and The Startup Growth, among others. On a mission to teach the world about the importance of voice communication to grow a business, Paul can always be found pushing the team to think creatively, stretch farther, and connect better with customers and partners.In addition to RingBoost, Paul is a partner in Primary Wave Media and a co-founder of 1-800-Prepare.com. Paul previously served as a senior security consultant at DGA Security Systems where he led the sales team in performance across all categories.In his free time, Paul is a member of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, a student of Krav Maga, an actor, a volunteer for various charitable causes, the leader of the Build Your Life Resume (BYLR) alumni group, and a proud father of two. 