O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship Adopts TrackTune to Revolutionize Race Day Communication

BATESVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship (ONIKC), the world's largest indoor kart race with over 1,300 entries, has taken its race day experience to the next level by adopting TrackTune as its primary communication system.This game-changing upgrade replaces the outdoor PA system with TrackTune’s innovative app-based technology, ensuring seamless and crystal-clear communication for racers, teams, and fans.The championship, held annually for 34 years, moved to the Batesville Civic Center in Batesville, Mississippi in 2008, features 44 classes of racing over two thrilling days of competition during Thanksgiving Weekend. This year on, participants can now receive real-time class calls and updates directly on their internet-connected devices using the free TrackTune app.“This partnership with TrackTune aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the experience for our racers and teams,” said Scotty Reed, Event Coordinator of the ONIKC.“With TrackTune, we’ve upgraded the communication from our grid to our teams in the pits, ensuring every racer is aware of when to come to the grid and informed about our schedule no matter where they are in the venue. It’s a game-changer for communication and efficiency and it worked very well for us this year. Our racers were very happy with it, and we'd recommend it for any track or series looking to upgrade their communication both with fans and teams,” he added.TrackTune, a family-driven technology company, has been transforming racetrack communication with its user-friendly, innovative app. By simply downloading TrackTune, which is free, participants at the O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship can stay connected throughout the event, ensuring they never miss a call to the grid.“We are thrilled to partner with the O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship to bring our technology to such a prestigious event,” said Anissa Bezanson, TrackTune CEO. “This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to enriching the race day experience for everyone involved. With TrackTune, we’re not just making communication easier; we’re making racing better.”TrackTune’s app is already in use at leading racetracks nationwide, and its adoption by the O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship underscores its growing influence in the racing community.“This partnership shows the potential of TrackTune to not only simplify operations but also create a more immersive and efficient experience for racers and teams,” added Jim Bezanson, TrackTune CTO.About the O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart ChampionshipHeld annually at the Batesville Civic Center in Batesville, Mississippi, the O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship is the premier indoor kart racing event in the world and the largest event the arena holds each year, attracting racers and teams from across the nation. With 44 classes of racing, it offers a weekend of intense competition and unforgettable moments for racers and fans alike.About TrackTuneTrackTune is an innovative, family-led technology company transforming race day communication and fan engagement. Founded by racer Cassten Everidge, and now led by the Bezanson family, TrackTune provides crystal-clear announcer commentary and real-time updates directly to users’ devices, making racing more accessible, immersive, and enjoyable.Contact InformationTrackTune Media Relationsinfo@tracktune.comCall to ActionDownload TrackTune today and experience the future of race day communication. Its FREE! For more information, visit www.tracktune.com Social Media Links:· TrackTune Facebook: TrackTune Facebook· TrackTune Instagram: @TrackTune· TrackTune Twitter: @TrackTune· ONIKC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KartingONIKC/ #TrackTune #ONIKC34 #KartRacingInnovation #RaceDayExperience

