Perkins American Food Co. Continues Canadian Expansion with Multi-Unit Griddle & Go Agreement in Calgary

Iconic breakfast franchise’s all-new fast-casual concept expands Canadian footprint with multi-unit agreement

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co ., the iconic family dining brand known for its hearty breakfasts and homestyle comfort food, has announced a new franchise agreement to bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Calgary, Alberta. This multi-unit deal marks a significant expansion of the Perkins brand in Western Canada and introduces the company's innovative express model to the Calgary market.The agreement was signed with Lakshminarayan Enterprise Inc., a group of experienced entrepreneurs who bring a wealth of experience in franchise operations, business management, and customer service to this new venture."We're excited to introduce Perkins Griddle & Go to Calgary,” said Neel Patel, speaking on behalf of Lakshminarayan Enterprise Inc. “With our combined experience in food service and business management, we're confident these express units will become go-to destinations for delicious, quality meals served with speed and hospitality."Tailored for today’s fast-paced consumer, Perkins Griddle & Go features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience, all within a compact footprint. Perkins Griddle & Go will serve guests at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course provide selective items from the best-in-class bakery. The new menu offers Perkins classics as well as a brand-new category of breakfast sandwiches and a new lighter eats section which are ideal for grab & go visits."We're thrilled to partner with Lakshminarayan Enterprise Inc. to bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Calgary,” said Natalie Hansen, Senior Director of Development for Perkins. “Their diverse background in franchise ownership, business operations, and customer service make them ideal partners to introduce our express model to this vibrant market."This expansion is part of Perkins ongoing growth strategy, which includes introducing the express model to new markets and strengthening the brand's presence in Canada. The Calgary locations are anticipated to create numerous job opportunities and contribute to the local economy.“Perkins is eager to expand our footprint into Canada and capitalize on emerging market opportunities,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. “Perkins Griddle & Go will be a key driver for our business as we tap into international waters, offering an elevated experience that will be highly profitable for our franchise partners.”For more information about Perkins American Food Co. and franchise opportunities, please visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave. Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.