Helicopter flights to survey deer population near Salmon and Challis begin soon

"People may see and hear low-flying helicopters near Salmon and Challis in the coming week,” said Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Bret Stansberry of Salmon. “While we understand that folks are still recreating, we will do our best to temporarily avoid areas where we observe people.”

The flights will be completed in big game management units 21, 21A, 27, 28 and 36B are expected to take a week if the weather permits. In February, Fish and Game biologists will conduct helicopter capturing and collaring of bighorn sheep along lower Panther Creek and the Salmon River.

Care is taken to minimize disturbance to the animals and prevent the expenditure of valuable energy reserves. Generally, the information collected can be gathered within a few minutes or less of an animal being spotted.

This survey information will be used to help determine the overall health of Idaho’s big game herds, which plays a critical role in determining future hunting seasons.