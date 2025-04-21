Youth Outdoor Skills Day event set for May 10, at Beaver Dick Park
Idaho Fish and Game is once again hosting its annual Youth Outdoor Skills Day event. Come join in on the fun Saturday, May 10th, at Beaver Dick Park on Highway 33 from 9am-2pm. The entire event is free and open to the whole family. Those participating in six or more skills booths will be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by local organizations. A free hot dog lunch is also provided while supplies last.
Each year, dozens of area sporting groups team up with Fish and Game to provide interactive booths and hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Experience all that Idaho has to offer while learning the skills needed to safely participate in hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities found in our area.
Activities
- Archery
- Muzzleloading
- Hunter Education Gun Safety Training
- Outdoor Survival
- Rods & Reels – Fishing
- Trapping
- CAP Trailer
- Antlers, Horns, and Furs
- Atlatl Throwing
- 4H-Outdoor Crafts
- Hound Hunting
- Mule Deer Foundation
- Bear Education Trailer
- Wildlife Telemetry
- Turkey Calling
- BYU-I Climbing wall
How to get there
The location of Beaver Dick Park is along the banks of the Henry's Fork, just west of Rexburg, and right next to IDFG's Cartier Slough Wildlife Management Area. There is sure to be something for everyone. Join us in our mission to protect, preserve, and manage Idaho's wildlife. For more information, call the Upper Snake Regional Fish and Game Office at 208-525-7290.
