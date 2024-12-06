Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Watertown Man Sentenced To Prison for Sexual Contact With Child

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Watertown man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four years suspended, after earlier pleading no contest to one count of Sexual Contact with a Child under the age of Sixteen.

Ifran Urbina, 25, was sentenced Wednesday in Codington County Circuit Court. The crime was committed in April 2024.

“Sexual crimes against children prey on vulnerable victims and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved in the case.”

Watertown’s Police Department investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office and Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

