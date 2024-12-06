Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,799 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating One of Utah’s Agritourism Farms

Utah Agritourism member, Golden Hour Farm, is a great example of how anyone can get involved in agriculture.

Recently an article was written by the Deseret News titled From hoops to Highland cows: The unusual origin story of Golden Hour Farm highlights one of Utah’s cattle farms. Owned and operated by the Butterfield Family of Hyrum.

‘Golden Hour Farm now has 100 to 150 cattle at a time that roam the 160 acres they own and the couple hundred additional acres they lease.
Spencer and Chelsey have become ambassadors for the Highland breed and the ranching lifestyle, promoting both on Instagram with the hopes that their videos give an authentic glimpse into ranch life.
“We want to promote the lifestyle. It’s so good for us. We’re so happy in it, and we find some fulfillment in it,” Spencer said. “I think that’s what (Chelsey) does good on Instagram. That’s what people are drawn to.”’
Deseret News, November 28, 2024

Read the full article, by clicking here.

.

.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrating One of Utah’s Agritourism Farms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more