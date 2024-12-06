Celebrating One of Utah’s Agritourism Farms

Utah Agritourism member, Golden Hour Farm, is a great example of how anyone can get involved in agriculture.

Recently an article was written by the Deseret News titled From hoops to Highland cows: The unusual origin story of Golden Hour Farm highlights one of Utah’s cattle farms. Owned and operated by the Butterfield Family of Hyrum.

‘Golden Hour Farm now has 100 to 150 cattle at a time that roam the 160 acres they own and the couple hundred additional acres they lease.

Spencer and Chelsey have become ambassadors for the Highland breed and the ranching lifestyle, promoting both on Instagram with the hopes that their videos give an authentic glimpse into ranch life.

“We want to promote the lifestyle. It’s so good for us. We’re so happy in it, and we find some fulfillment in it,” Spencer said. “I think that’s what (Chelsey) does good on Instagram. That’s what people are drawn to.”’

Deseret News, November 28, 2024

Read the full article, by clicking here.

