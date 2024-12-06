SCDC ENTERS INTO A CONTRACTUAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ELEMATIC FOR PRECAST CONCRETE MANUFACTURING PLANT DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) has formalized a contractual partnership with a world leader in precast concrete technology, renowned for its innovative manufacturing solutions and facility designs.This collaboration brings over six decades of expertise in the design and construction of precast production plants to SCDC’s multifamily housing initiatives, aiming to enhance efficiency and sustainability in large-scale developments.By integrating Elematic 's advanced manufacturing expertise, SCDC aims to streamline its development workflow through cross-collaboration between interdisciplinary teams.Founded in 1959, the Finnish-based company has over 60 years of experience and is recognized as the global benchmark in precast concrete manufacturing facilities. With projects in over 100 countries across six continents, Elematic specializes in designing and constructing plants specifically for producing high-quality precast concrete panels.With an extensive portfolio that includes fully integrated plants, production lines, standalone machines, and essential services, Elematic’s solutions address every aspect of precast concrete—from design and production to different precast building methods. Compliant with stringent ISO 9001 standards, their machinery, and parts are known for their reliability, durability, and cost-effectiveness, ensuring each component delivers exceptional performance.Elematic has garnered multiple accolades for its significant contributions to the construction industry, particularly in areas such as innovation in precast technology and sustainability practices. Among its honors are the Finnish Quality Award, the Concrete Construction Innovation Award, and the Environmental Excellence Award. The company is also celebrated for its role in iconic projects such as Finland’s Kangasala Arts Centre, recipient of the “Concrete Structure of the Year 2015” award from the Finnish Concrete Industry Association, an architectural feat recognized for its aesthetic innovation and structural quality.This celebrated center showcases the company's capacity for blending innovative design with architectural excellence and quality.“This alliance with S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp allows us to showcase our cutting-edge technologies while contributing to sustainable community development worldwide. We are pleased by the trust SCDC has placed in Elematic to add significant value to an outstanding team of global leaders for their multifamily projects,” said a representative from Elematic.“We are excited about the possibilities this contractual partnership brings, as it will significantly bolster our efforts to provide sustainable and efficient housing solutions. Together with our entire team of experts, we are poised to redefine the construction landscape, enabling us to deliver superior solutions and make a lasting impact in our communities,” said Odell Abdur-Raheem, founder of SCDC.Elematic’s ESG mission aligns seamlessly with SCDC’s goals to promote sustainable community development. This collaboration exemplifies SCDC’s dedication to setting new industry standards in luxury multifamily housing. By combining groundbreaking technology with SCDC’s development expertise, both organizations aim to create connected communities that enhance quality of life while delivering exceptional value to investors and residents.With a five-year plan to expand nationwide, this partnership positions SCDC as a leader in transformative community development.

