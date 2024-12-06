Step by step evaluation of hand movements during washing, divided by successful (blue) and failed (yellow). Sophie Blair - Virtual Infection Preventionist Soapy AI Platform

New Scientific Paper - AI-Driven Hand Hygiene Technology Delivers Breakthrough Results

The integration of AI into infection prevention is not just a technological advancement; it’s a game-changer for patient safety,” — Max Simonovsky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking study published in Frontiers in Public Health highlights the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving infection prevention and control (IPC) measures in critical healthcare settings. The study showcases the innovative Soapy Care LTD / Soapy USA Inc (@SoapyGlobal), an AI-powered hand hygiene technology that achieved a 74% success rate in hygienic handwashing during a four-week trial in neonatal intensive care(NICU), pediatric cardiology, and adult respiratory care wards.

The Study’s Findings

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) remain a pressing concern, with significant implications for patient safety and healthcare costs. The study, conducted at Monaldi Hospital in Naples, Italy, explored the integration of AI into IPC measures, focusing on real-time hand hygiene monitoring, training and compliance.

Key insights include:

Enhanced Compliance: The Soapy intelligent hand hygiene technology provided real-time feedback on the World Health Organization's (WHO's) 8-step hand hygiene protocol, improving adherence and hygiene quality.

Operational Efficiency: Soapy's AI-powered hand hygiene system reduced water and energy consumption by up to 95%, supporting sustainability initiatives.

Data-Driven Improvements: Soapy's AI-generated insights highlighted critical training gaps, enabling targeted education and ongoing skill development for healthcare workers.

Transforming Healthcare Outcomes

“The integration of AI into infection prevention is not just a technological advancement; it’s a game-changer for patient safety,” said Max Simonovsky, CEO at Soapy USA Inc, Soapy Care LTD company. “This study demonstrates how AI can address compliance challenges, reduce nosocomial infections, and ultimately save lives.”

A Solution for Infection Prevention Leaders and even more for the Medical Team

With features like touch-free operation, instant feedback, and cloud-based reporting, the Soapy Clean Machine is designed to support healthcare facilities in meeting stringent hygiene standards. The system's ability to adapt to various environments makes it ideal for hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care settings.

Recognition by Other Healthcare Systems

Healthcare providers across the United States are already benefiting from these findings, integrating AI-driven solutions like the Soapy intelligent hand washing systems into their infection prevention strategies.

- VA Healthcare has implemented technologies to enhance hygiene compliance across its extensive network, safeguarding veterans' health.

- Comanche Health in Oklahoma has adopted Soapy's AI-powered hand hygiene systems to streamline compliance monitoring and elevate patient care standards.

- UIHS (United Indian Health Services) uses Soapy's data-driven hand hygiene solutions to address unique challenges in community healthcare.

- Riverspring Living has leveraged Soapy's AI for many years to protect residents and staff in long-term care settings, achieving measurable outcomes in infection control.

- The Department of Health, Jersey City, utilizing Soapy's technology at their community clinic at the city hall building

- Soapy is an integral part of the Front Line Project at the Department of Health of the State of Pennsylvania which has recognized the importance of integrating innovative IPC technologies.

These are the only few examples of healthcare systems that exemplify how embracing AI in infection prevention is transforming care delivery and ensuring safer environments for patients and staff alike.

Join the Movement

About Soapy USA Inc / Soapt Care LTD (Soapy),

Soapy is a leader in healthcare innovation, dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient safety and operational efficiency. By leveraging AI and sustainable technologies, Soapy empowers healthcare providers to tackle the most pressing challenges in infection prevention.

