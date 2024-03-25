Soapy announces new partnership with the City of Jersey City in the fight against communicable diseases

Soapy Logo Soapy AI Platform Using Soapy handwashing system

Soapy USA, Inc. is thrilled to announce its partnership with the City of Jersey City in the fight against infectious diseases.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soapy USA, Inc. is thrilled to announce its partnership with the City of Jersey City in the fight against communicable diseases. The recent installation of the innovative SoapyPro Intelligent Hand Hygiene System in the city's public health clinic is a significant step forward in the advancement of public health education and behavior change and will be instrumental in supporting the City of Jersey City's Department of Health and Human Services Division of Disease Prevention's mission to instill knowledge and promote behavioral change in the community.

Soapy utilizes a combination of human-centered design, gamification, and AI technology to educate and engage users. By offering animated visual tutorials and instant feedback, we ensure strict infection prevention measures are adhered to, enhancing patient safety and elevating care standards in hospitals, clinics, and senior living facilities. Moreover, our approach aligns with Leapfrog and Joint Commission requirements. Soapy’s hands-on approach empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being by understanding the importance of proper hand hygiene.

"To me, this is an exemplary example of our partnerships through SciTech City and the new technology we will be able to leverage as Jersey City residents. Soapy is a great tool that uses technology to enhance educational experiences while expanding our efforts to combat communicable diseases. We hope to see more integration throughout the City as we pilot this first location." – Stacey Flanagan, Director of Health and Human Services for the City of Jersey City.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Jersey City in their fight against communicable diseases," says Soapy CEO Max Simonovsky. "Our system is designed to make hand hygiene education interactive and engaging. We believe this will significantly aid in the city's efforts to promote behavioral change and health education."

Through this partnership, the city hopes to see a significant decrease in the spread of communicable diseases and an increase in the general public's knowledge about disease prevention.

For more information, please visit the Jersey City's Division of Disease Prevention website at www.jerseycitynj.gov.

About Soap USA, Inc.,

Soapy is a global pioneer in hand hygiene technology. Our mission is to provide interactive and engaging tools that empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. To learn more, visit https://soapy.care or follow our LinkedIn page @SoapyGlobal

