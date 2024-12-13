Soapy USA Inc Partners with Pennsylvania Department of Health for Hand Hygiene Training and Education

Sophie Blair - Virtual Infection Preventionist Soapy AI Platform

Soapy USA Inc, Soapy Care LTD company, is excited to announce its Partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Hand Hygiene Training and Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA-DOH), in its continuous effort to enhance infection prevention and control practices (IPC) across the state, is excited to announce a new partnership with Soapy, a leader in intelligent hand hygiene solutions.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize hand washing training and education for frontline healthcare workers across the state, as part of a statewide hand hygiene campaign.

Soapy’s innovative technology, which utilizes smart handwashing stations to ensure compliance with hand hygiene protocols, will be integrated into PA-DOH‘s comprehensive training program.

These stations provide real-time feedback, ensuring that healthcare professionals can achieve and maintain the highest standards of hand hygiene.

Emily Magee, a Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention Specialist with the PA_DOH, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:

“Hand hygiene is one of the most simple and effective ways to prevent germ spread, yet we know facilities continue to struggle with low hand hygiene compliance rates. Integrating Soapy’s technology into our hand hygiene training programs represents a new, fun way to show healthcare workers how to clean their hands effectively. This collaboration will not only enhance our training but will also contribute to creating safer healthcare environments across Pennsylvania.”

Max Simonovsky, CEO of Soapy, also shared his excitement about the collaboration:

“We are honored to work alongside PA. Together, we aim to set a new standard for hand hygiene education in healthcare. Our technology is designed to make hand hygiene second nature to healthcare workers, significantly reducing the risk of infection spread and protecting the health of both patients and workers.”

This partnership between PA DOH and Soapy marks a significant step forward in the fight against infectious diseases in healthcare settings. Through innovative technology and comprehensive education, Pennsylvania is leading the way in ensuring the health and safety of its healthcare workforce and their patients.

About the Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Mission of the department is to promote healthy behaviors, prevent injury and disease, and to assure the safe delivery of quality healthcare for all people in Pennsylvania.

About Soapy:

Soapy is a leading intelligent hand hygiene technology company, offering smart solutions to improve hand hygiene compliance and practices in healthcare and beyond. Soapy's technology provides immediate feedback and data-driven insights to ensure hand hygiene compliance, contributing to safer and healthier environments.

