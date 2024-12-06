OpenTech Alliance Granted Patent for INSOMNIAC® SmartLock™

SmartLock Patent Granted for Innovative Retrofit Models, Unbeatable Battery Life and Reliable System Network

This recognition underscores the unique value our SmartLock platform delivers to self storage owners and operators. We’re excited to continue raising the bar for technology while lowering the costs.” — Robert A. Chiti, CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, has been awarded a patent for its unique INSOMNIAC® SmartLock™ solution by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Designed to replace traditional overlocks and unit lock management, SmartLocks offer self storage operators an electronically controllable, cloud-based system that improves onsite visibility and security, streamlines workflows and enhances tenant convenience.

INSOMNIAC SmartLocks set themselves apart from other electronic locking solutions by delivering unique advantages tailored to the self storage industry—including a keypad for tenant access, 6+ year battery life with AA batteries and no dependence on internet connectivity. The platform also provides remote access management, real-time activity tracking and instant notifications of unauthorized entry attempts—all tied seamlessly to the facility’s property management system.

For tenants, features like reliable mobile Bluetooth and keycode sharing as well as consistent system connectivity ensure a smooth and secure experience—even if the facility internet is down. SmartLocks also deliver improved operational efficiency: from reduced reliance on manual labor and better oversight of remotely managed facilities to the elimination of outdated overlocking processes to rent and secure vacant units. With its patented design and three flexible models, two of which can be installed using existing hasps without cutting locks, SmartLocks set a new benchmark for quality and performance.

“Receiving this patent is a significant achievement for OpenTech and a testament to our team’s relentless drive to innovate,” said Robert A. Chiti, Chief Executive Officer of OpenTech Alliance. “This recognition by the federal government underscores the unique value our SmartLock platform delivers to self storage owners and operators. We’re excited to continue raising the bar for technology while lowering the costs.”

OpenTech’s patent recognition further cements the company’s position as an industry leader in automation, reinforcing its mission to provide reliable and forward-thinking technology solutions for self storage businesses.

For more information about INSOMNIAC SmartLocks or OpenTech Alliance’s suite of products, visit www.opentechalliance.com.

