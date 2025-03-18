Storage King Group Adopts OpenTech Alliance INSOMNIAC® CIA Access Control to Future-Proof Operations Across Australasia

Australia Self Storage Giant Partners with OpenTech Alliance for Strategic Portfolio Upgrade

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Storage King Group, one of the largest self storage operators in Australasia. Storage King is upgrading to INSOMNIAC® CIA, OpenTech’s cloud-based access control solution at select facilities to further enhance security, streamline operations, and elevate the customer experience across its network of 200+ facilities in Australia and New Zealand. Storage King is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abacus Storage King (ASX: ASK) which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering innovative tools to support Storage King’s operations, improve customer satisfaction, and strengthen its competitive position in the Australasia market. By leveraging OpenTech’s industry-leading Internet of Everything (IoE) platform, Storage King will gain access to actionable data insights, seamless automation, and powerful security enhancements to optimize facility performance.

With INSOMNIAC CIA, Storage King customers will enjoy a frictionless, Bluetooth-enabled hands-free access experience via the Storage King app. This advanced, touchless technology offers secure, convenient entry while improving traffic flow at facility gates. CIA keypads also offer added customer convenience, including a digital display with clear messaging for incorrect codes or facility closures and Text Me My Keycode capabilities to retrieve forgotten access codes from the keypad.

This move supports Storage King's commitment to provide its customers with best-in-class storage solutions that combine security, convenience and innovation. By integrating OpenTech’s INSOMNIAC CIA access control and IoE platform, the operator looks to not only enhance its customers’ access experience but also unlock valuable insights to help optimize staffing, improve facility management, and drive greater operational efficiency.

Storage King’s adoption of OpenTech’s IoE Control Center will provide facility operators with real-time data on access events, visit frequency, and security alerts. With detailed analytics on traffic patterns, Storage King can make informed decisions on staffing, marketing, and customer service to maximize facility performance.

In addition to INSOMNIAC CIA, Storage King will benefit from OpenTech’s expanding suite of smart facility management solutions, including:

• INSOMNIAC OpenNet™ – Reliable, end-to-end mesh network for wireless internet coverage across facilities to enable uninterrupted IoT connectivity, public and private wi-fi capabilities.

• INSOMNIAC SmartDoor – Office foot traffic analytics to improve staffing decisions and enhance customer service.

• INSOMNIAC SmartGate – Advanced gate sensors to track failed closures, forced opens, and traffic trends.

• Water Sensors – Leak detection technology to protect facilities from potential damage and costly repairs.

“Our goal is to provide Storage King with the most flexible, data-driven technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of its self storage operations,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance. “With INSOMNIAC CIA and our IoE platform, Storage King is positioned to future-proof its facilities, enhance security and deliver a next-generation customer experience.”

Trusted by thousands of self storage operators worldwide, OpenTech delivers innovative technology to optimize operations, increase revenue, and enhance the tenant experience. For more information about OpenTech Alliance and its suite of self storage technology solutions, contact the company today.



