Kennards Self Storage Implements INSOMNIAC® CIA Access Control Solution

Custom CIA Access Keypad at Kennards' Minto-Airds Road Facility in Australia Kennards' Minto-Airds Road Self Storage Facility in NSW, Australia

Partnership with OpenTech Alliance to Enhance Facility Security, Efficiency and Customer Insights

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennards Self Storage, one of Australia’s leading self storage operators, has partnered with OpenTech Alliance to integrate INSOMNIAC CIA access control at its Minto-Airds Road facility to deliver technological modernization and enhanced customer service. The implementation of this state-of-the-art system is already delivering measurable improvements in security, operational efficiency and customer insights.

“We’re thrilled with the impact this access control solution has had on our business,” said Sam Kennard, CEO of Kennards. “Not only have we significantly improved security and efficiency, but we’ve also gained critical insights that allow us to better understand our customers and meet their needs. This technology is helping us provide even better service to our tenants.”

Since the installation of INSOMNIAC CIA, early results from the system's IoE Control Center have revealed valuable insights into tenant visit patterns. The data shows that, on average, 26.88% of tenants visit their units monthly, with the most popular days being Tuesdays and Thursdays. This actionable intelligence empowers the facility management team to optimize staffing levels, ensuring the right resources are in place on the busiest days while minimizing overhead during quieter times.

With the power of INSOMNIAC CIA and the mobile management app, Manager Genie, the Minto-Airds Road facility’s staff are now able to automate and simplify routine tasks, enabling them to focus more on delivering superior customer service. Manager Genie’s user-friendly interface streamlines operations, from access management to security oversight, further reinforcing Kennards’ reputation as a leader in customer-centric self storage solutions.

Key Benefits of INSOMNIAC CIA Implementation:

• Enhanced Security: Real-time monitoring and improved access control reduce unauthorized entries, providing tenants with peace of mind.

• Actionable Data Insights: The IoE Control Center’s analytics offer detailed tenant visit trends, enabling better staffing decisions and more personalized customer service.

• Streamlined Operations: Simplified management tasks free up staff to focus on customer needs, improving overall service quality.

Kennards Self Storage has long been at the forefront of technological advancement within the self storage industry, and this latest addition of INSOMNIAC CIA underscores the company’s dedication to providing a safe, efficient and customer-focused storage experience.

Looking ahead, Kennards is exploring the potential to white-label the Storage Genie tenant access app to offer a seamless, branded tenant experience across its facilities. This move aims to integrate storage management more closely with customer engagement, further enhancing the tenant experience.

