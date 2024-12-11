Strategic Radiology Adds 3rd Michigan Practice with Grand Traverse Radiologists

Michelle Lung, MD, President, Grand Traverse Radiologists

The 24-radiologist practice has provided medical imaging to Northwestern Michigan since 1938.

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Traverse Radiologists, PC (GTR), a growing, 24-radiologist practice covering Northwestern Michigan, has joined the Strategic Radiology (SR) coalition of independent private practice radiology groups. GTR is the third Michigan practice to join the SR coalition.

“Grand Traverse Radiologists is an exemplary radiology practice with a decades-long history of providing quality radiology services to the northern half of the lower peninsula of Michigan,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, Chair and CEO, Strategic Radiology. “Our members look forward to collaborating with yet another practice that shares the mission of the wholly physician-owned and led private practice model that is committed to providing the highest level of care to the patients it serves.”

GTR provides 24/7/365 interventional radiology and subspecialized medical imaging interpretations for Munson Healthcare, northern Michigan’s largest health care system, which includes eight hospitals. Together with its related organizations, Munson Healthcare serves 29 counties, covering 14,667 square miles. Based in Traverse City at the base of the bays leading into the waters of northeastern Lake Michigan, the group traces its history back to 1938 when group founder Harry Weitz, MD, became the first radiologist to settle in the region.

“Grand Traverse Radiologists is excited to join the Strategic Radiology community of like-minded private practice radiologists,” said Michelle Lung, MD, president, GTR. “We are looking forward to sharing best practices and collaborating to continue to deliver superior service, diagnoses, and treatment options throughout our region.”

GTR has developed extensive quality infrastructure broadly across the practice with board-certified subspecialty radiologists dedicated to delivering superior services with prompt turnaround times. Many of the group’s physicians hail from the area or have strong ties to the communities they serve.

The practice is a strong community advocate for its patients and is active with health care initiatives locally, regionally, and nationally. GTR was instrumental in achieving and maintaining American College of Radiology accreditation across multiple imaging modalities and service lines throughout the Munson Healthcare system. For more information about GTR, please visit the About Us page on the GTR website.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 42 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1800+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

