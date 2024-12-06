WVDEP’s Stream Partners Program awards nearly $92,000 in grant funding to 20 watershed groups for water quality projects

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Stream Partners Program announced Friday that 20 community watershed groups across the state will receive grant funds totaling nearly $92,000 to conduct water quality improvement and education projects in 2025. The funding supports activities to improve stream and river health, educate community members about their watershed, and engage volunteers in watershed protection, recreation, and restoration activities.









Watershed groups each applied for grant awards of up to $5,000 to support stream cleanups, riparian plantings, water monitoring, outreach events, water treatment from acid mine drainage, recreational opportunities, and more.





The grant awardees include:

Buckhannon River Watershed Association: $5,000

Coal River Group: $5,000

Davis Creek Watershed Association: $3,242

Fourpole Creek Watershed Association: $1,810

Friends of Blackwater, Inc.: $5,000

Friends of Mill Creek: $2,500

Friends of Cacapon River: $5,000

Friends of the Cheat, Inc.: $5,000

Friends of the Tug Fork River: $5,000

Greenbrier River Watershed Association: $5,000

Guardians of the West Fork: $4,972

Morris Creek Watershed Association: $5,000

Paint Creek Watershed Association: $5,000

Piney Creek Watershed Association: $5,000

Save the Tygart Watershed Association, Inc.: $5,000

Sleepy Creek Watershed Association: $4,525

Town Run Watershed Group: $5,000

Twelvepole Rising: $4,901.98

Warm Springs Run Watershed Association: $5,000

Wheeling Creek Watershed Alliance: $5,000

Total amount awarded: $91,950.98





These funds will support watershed groups to improve the water quality of streams and rivers throughout the state via direct remediation projects and through increased public awareness regarding the need to keep state waterways healthy and productive. By enhancing and promoting the state’s water resources, West Virginia communities attract visitors and new residents, and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.





Established in 1996, the Stream Partners Program is a four-agency cooperative administered by the WVDEP, State Division of Forestry, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, and the State Conservation Agency.





Grant applications are due September 15th of each year. To be eligible, organizations must be a local watershed group and new applicants must reach out to the program’s Regional Basin Coordinator at least six months in advance of the application deadline. To learn more, visit the West Virginia Stream Partners webpage

















