Long Island Limousine Association Supports Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Island Harvest's 16th Annual Turkey Drive

Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) President Tom Gouldsbury presents $500 donation to Randi Shubin Dresner, President and CEO of Island Harvest, in support of Island Harvest and Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s 16th Annual Turkey Drive. Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) President Tom Gouldsbury with Linda Armyn, CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Giving Back to Fight Rising Food Insecurity on Long Island

The Long Island Limousine Association is happy to support BFCU's 16th Annual Turkey Drive” — Tom Gouldsbury, LILA President

ST. JAMES, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th Annual Bethpage Federal Credit Union Turkey Drive to support the Island Harvest food bank collected over 5,000 turkeys along with non-perishable food items, and the Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) made a generous monetary donation to help supply Thanksgiving meals to families in our communities.The Island Harvest food bank, now housing its center of operations in Melville, is a leading hunger-relief organization with a mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. If you know someone who struggles with food insecurity, you can reach Island Harvest at 631-873-4775 or 516-294-8528.About the Long Island Limousine AssociationThe Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) was incorporated in 1978 with the mission to offer all legal limousine and ground transportation company owners the tools, and information they need to run their business in a way that will benefit them, their peers, and the general public. Today, LILA is the largest bi-county Limousine association in the United States, representing more than 70 companies and more than 1,000 vehicles, and their membership employs more than 1,000 people. To learn more visit www.lilimoassociation.com

