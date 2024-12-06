Long Island Limousine Association Supports Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Island Harvest's 16th Annual Turkey Drive
Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) President Tom Gouldsbury presents $500 donation to Randi Shubin Dresner, President and CEO of Island Harvest, in support of Island Harvest and Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s 16th Annual Turkey Drive.
Giving Back to Fight Rising Food Insecurity on Long Island
The Island Harvest food bank, now housing its center of operations in Melville, is a leading hunger-relief organization with a mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. If you know someone who struggles with food insecurity, you can reach Island Harvest at 631-873-4775 or 516-294-8528.
About the Long Island Limousine Association
The Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) was incorporated in 1978 with the mission to offer all legal limousine and ground transportation company owners the tools, and information they need to run their business in a way that will benefit them, their peers, and the general public. Today, LILA is the largest bi-county Limousine association in the United States, representing more than 70 companies and more than 1,000 vehicles, and their membership employs more than 1,000 people. To learn more visit www.lilimoassociation.com
