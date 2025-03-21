Arrow Security Promotes Kristen Hildebrant to Chief Human Resources Officer

Kristen Hildebrant has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer for Arrow Security

Elevated Role will Oversee Entire Human Resources Strategy and Drive Innovation for Employees to Thrive in Company’s “We Care” Culture

Since joining Arrow Security, Kristen has been instrumental in assessing the organizational needs of the company and contributing to the company’s recent growth” — AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristen Hildebrant as the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, where she will oversee all aspects of Arrow’s Human Resources strategy.Kristen has more than 20 years of extensive experience with implementing strategic human capital solutions aimed at meeting and achieving organizational business objectives. She has a proven record of creating a rewarding, engaging and inclusive workplace.Kristen joined Arrow Security in September 2023 and immediately became instrumental in assessing the organizational needs of the company and establishing productive relationships. She supports an employee population of more than 6,000 by leading efforts to design the formal infrastructure for all core human capital functions, including talent acquisition and development, compensation design, compliance, culture enhancement, employee engagement, organizational growth and organizational transformation.Kristen has been shaping Arrow’s people strategy, fostering a strong company culture and leading key HR initiatives, including but not limited to hiring the right talent at both enterprise-wide and local branch levels, forging relationships with SEIU 32BJ Union leadership, creating an HR Dashboard designed to capture critical human capital analytics, and establishing a Learning and Organizational Development Department & Function. Kristen utilizes her employment law expertise and experience to navigate complex employee relations and legal matters.All of Kristen’s initiatives have contributed to Arrow’s growth and success, and her leadership, vision and dedication to the company’s employees have made an immediate and lasting impact. Kristen drives organizational transformation to support Arrow’s “We Care” culture and growth objectives while fueling engagement and retention. Kristen celebrates the hard work and dedication of its employees and officers, focusing on Professionalism, Respect, Opportunity, Teamwork, Equality, Commitment, and Trust (P.R.O.T.E.C.T.) in everything they do, whether working together in the office, in the field, or in dealings with clients and each other. As a senior executive, Kristen reflects Arrow’s commitment to fostering a supportive and appreciative workplace, where all team members’ contributions are valued and recognized.Prior to joining Arrow, Kristen worked for Cisive, formerly CARCO Group, Inc., for more than ten years, beginning as a Senior Director of People & Culture for seven years before being promoted to Vice President of Global People & Culture. Kristen created and managed a structured Human Resources department of 16 team members to support 1,100 employees located in the U.S. and APAC and led all areas of HR. Kristen has also served as an Independent Consultant and recruiter for Arrow Electronics through Adecco General Staffing and Director of Human Resources for AutoOne Insurance.Kristen is completing her CHRO program through Wharton Executive Education at University of Pennsylvania, and holds a Master of Jurisprudence, Labor and Employment Law from Tulane University and an MBA in Management and Leadership Concentration from Dowling College. Her Bachelor of Science degree in Professional and Liberal Studies is also from Dowling.“Since joining Arrow Security, Kristen has been instrumental in assessing the organizational needs of the company and contributing to the company’s recent growth,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “She is shaping our people strategy and fostering a strong company culture, positioning us for continued success. We look forward to seeing her continue to drive innovation in this new role and further build a workplace for Arrow employees to thrive.”About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security is one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States, servicing New York City, Long Island, New York’s Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Florida. Arrow proudly provides over nine million hours of guard service each year, delivering to their diverse market sectors of clients, a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their “We Care” culture, putting their clients, employees and guards first, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. For more information on Arrow Security, please visit www.arrowsecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.