L.E.B.S Electric Donates to Operation Patriot Support, Benefiting Gold Star Families, Veterans and First Responders

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of their community giving initiative, L.E.B.S. Electric made a generous donation and served as a Bronze Sponsor at the 12th Annual Florida Fun Shoot at the Sarasota Gun Club, presented by Operation Patriot Support (OPS). Funds raised benefit Gold Star families, Veterans, Law Enforcement and First Responders.An all-volunteer organization, OPS works totally off funds raised at events and by donations provided. The Florida Fun Shoot is one of several events held by Operation Patriot Support to raise funds, where attendees also engage with some of our country’s decorated heroes and hear their stories of courage and heroism.OPS offers support with assistance for specific needs and by providing its heroes the opportunity to enjoy outings to hunt, fish, shoot and fellowship with each other. For more information, please visit www.operationpatriotsupport.org “Operation Patriot Support does amazing work on behalf of our Veterans, First Responders, Law Enforcement and their families, who have been wounded, injured, or are otherwise in need,” said Brian Chierichella, President of L.E.B.S. Electric. “With a significant number of veterans on our team, L.E.B.S. Electric is honored to support OPS for the fourth year in a row.”About L.E.B.S. ElectricFounded in 2016, L.E.B.S. Electric is Florida’s premier electrical contractor. The company provides services for public works projects and commercial construction, specializing in healthcare, retail and industrial work. They have a robust offering of low voltage services in communication, life safety and security to serve Florida’s businesses of all sizes. To learn more please visit www.lebselectric.com

