SCDC TEAMS UP WITH HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHARITY FOR ANNUAL PHILANTHROPIC PARTNERSHIP TO HELP KIDS IN NEED

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce an annual partnership with Houston Children’s Charity (HCC) to support children and families in need across Houston. This partnership highlights SCDC’s strong commitment to giving back to the community and working with trusted organizations to create real, lasting change.Houston Children’s Charity has been improving the lives of kids and families since 1996. Their mission focuses on closing the gaps where help is needed most by providing essential support in areas like education, health, housing, and everyday needs. Through their work, HCC has positively impacted more than 300,000 children, making them one of Houston’s most trusted and impactful charities.HCC runs several hands-on programs that meet real needs. One standout initiative is “A Better Night’s Sleep,” which has delivered over 20,000 beds to kids who didn’t have one. Another is “Back2School,” a program that equips thousands of students with essential school supplies each year, giving them a stronger start to the school year. These programs, along with many others, help families overcome challenges and give children brighter futures.SCDC’s annual partnership with HCC helps to ensure that these vital programs continue to grow and reach even more families. By working together, the two organizations are tackling some of the biggest challenges facing local communities.“Support like this are crucial in ensuring we can reach more children in need and provide resources that truly change lives,” said Laura Ward, President and CEO of Houston Children’s Charity. “SCDC’s annual commitment allows us to continue building a brighter future for the children we serve. We are happy for their support and look forward to working together to make a lasting impact.”Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “Supporting Houston Children’s Charity lets us make a real difference where it matters most. We believe in their mission, and we’re proud to join forces to help kids thrive. This is about more than just giving; it’s about being part of something bigger and contributing to long-term change.”This annual commitment is more than a donation—it’s a pledge to be part of a larger solution. SCDC is proud to stand alongside Houston Children’s Charity to provide children and families with the tools and resources they need to thrive. By focusing on meaningful partnerships, SCDC continues to support efforts that strengthen communities and create lasting impact.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

