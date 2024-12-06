S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP (SCDC) ANNOUNCES ANNUAL COMMITMENT TO WOMEN CONNECTIONS INCORPORATED (WCI)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is pleased to announce a significant annual commitment to Women Connections Incorporated WCI ), Houston, a faith-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to combating homelessness among women and children in the Houston area. This partnership is a cornerstone of SCDC's commitment to the betterment of community empowerment. It substantially supports organizations that positively affect the lives of women and children who experience homelessness.Women Connections Incorporated (WCI), based in Houston, Texas, actively collaborates with community members to provide essential resources for those facing insurmountable challenges. Since its founding in 2016, WCI has been a beacon of hope, offering housing, food, job training, business skills, health education, spiritual guidance, and financial education to women and children from unfortunate backgrounds. In close collaboration with community stakeholders, the organization facilitates access to vital resources such public benefits and employment, encouraging self-sufficiency among the less privileged. The organization offers mentors, personalized care for single mothers, and an active partnership with local agencies to raise awareness to end poverty and homelessness.WCI has demonstrably impacted the lives of over 500 women and children, providing them with the tools and support necessary to rebuild their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. This incredible feat is a testament to their unwavering dedication and outstanding effectiveness. Looking to the future, WCI has ambitious plans to expand its services and capacity by acquiring a building to house more women and children and offer even more comprehensive support."Community support is the catalyst to uplift, inspire, and transform," says Ms. Monique Davis, President of Women Connections Incorporated, "SCDC's annual commitment will enable us to reach even more vulnerable women and children, providing them with the resources and guidance they need to rebuild their lives.""WCI's mission to uplifting women and children in the Houston area is truly inspiring," Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC, expressed, "We are honored to partner with them to make a positive change in the lives of Houstonians facing homelessness. Through this annual commitment, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting initiatives that create lasting change in our community."This annual commitment from SCDC represents a significant investment in the future of Houston's most vulnerable residents. By supporting WCI, SCDC is not only contributing financially but also amplifying the impact of their vital programs and helping to build a more equitable and just community for all. This partnership marks the starting of along-term commitment to empowering women and children and supporting their journey towards a brighter future.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp:About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

