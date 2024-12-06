MAINE, December 6 - Back to current news.

Discover the Future of Agriculture at the 2025 Maine Agricultural Trades Show

December 6, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The 2025 Maine Agricultural Trades Show returns to the Augusta Civic Center from January 1416, offering an unequaled opportunity to explore, connect, and grow within Maine's agricultural community. With free admission, this annual event is open to the public and provides a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and hands-on experiences. Doors open daily at 9:00 AM.

January 14-16, 2025 | Augusta Civic Center | Admission Free

AUGUSTA The 2025 Maine Agricultural Trades Show returns to the Augusta Civic Center from January 1416, offering an unequaled opportunity to explore, connect, and grow within Maine's agricultural community. With free admission, this annual event is open to the public and provides a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and hands-on experiences. Doors open daily at 9:00 AM.

Hosted by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), the show welcomes farmers, farm workers, service providers, producers, and anyone curious about Maines agricultural future. The show features diverse exhibitors, including farm and equipment suppliers and Northeast business service providers, more than 70 presentations, workshops, farmer panels, and annual meetings of farming organizations. Plus, there's plenty of no-cost business training. All are welcome at the 84th annual event to share their ideas and help shape the future of Maine agriculture.

What to Expect

Expertise and Exhibits

Meet representatives from top organizations, including:

University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA)

Maine Woodland Owners

Maine Agritourism Summit presenters

Maine Dairy Industry Association

USDA partners, including National Agricultural Statistics, responsible for the data about the nations agriculture, farming, food production, and other key insights

Maine S.B.A.

SCORE Maine

Maine agencies: DECD, DHHS, DOE, IF&W

And many more

Important Sessions and Workshops

Do you have 30-90 minutes? Spend it at a conference session. Theres something for everyone! Explore sessions tailored to diverse interests:

Empowering Maines Communities : Discover sustainable foodscapes and leadership opportunities.

: Discover sustainable foodscapes and leadership opportunities. Local Food Buyers and Sellers Meet-Up : Connect with Maines farm-to-table movement.

: Connect with Maines farm-to-table movement. Maine Agritourism Summit : Learn how to grow your business through agritourism.

: Learn how to grow your business through agritourism. Farm Succession Panel : Gain insights into farm transfer planning and sustainability.

: Gain insights into farm transfer planning and sustainability. Everyday Tools: MEMIC, PFMLA, Navigating health insurance for farmers, business planning, business financing

Networking Opportunities

Build new and more meaningful connections through casual conversations and structured meetups, including the popular Coffee Hour Crop Conversation and Local Food Buyers and Sellers Meet-Up.

A Focus on Emerging Agricultural Leaders

The show offers targeted opportunities to engage with Maines agricultural landscape:

Hands-on Workshops & Workforce Development : Dive into food safety plans, fruit production, and free business advising.

: Dive into food safety plans, fruit production, and free business advising. Future-Focused Panels : Explore agroforestry, soil health, crop research updates, agritourism, and farm succession planning.

: Explore agroforestry, soil health, crop research updates, agritourism, and farm succession planning. Interactive Training : Participate in programs like the WIC Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.

: Participate in programs like the WIC Farmers' Market Nutrition Program. Lets Listen: Come to the Listening Post, Auditorium, or the "Maine" Stage to share your ideas, network with others, and learn whats new in Maine agriculture and food production!

Plan Your Visit

Location: Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330 Dates and Times: January 1416, 2025 | Doors open at 9:00 AM daily Cost: Free admission (some sessions may require pre-registration or a course fee)

Coming to the Show? Let us know! RSVP today

Here's what you can look forward to:

Here's what you can look forward to:

Promotional door prizes from event supporters

Agritourism Summit Registration, workshop preferences

Business coaching and conference suggestions

Stay updated by visiting maine.gov/dacf/agtradesshow.

Join us for the 2025 Maine Agricultural Trades Show and participate in the conversations and planning shaping Maine's agricultural future. Explore, connect, and grow with us in January!