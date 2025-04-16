Attorney General Aaron M. Frey's Statement on Federal Lawsuit Against Maine DOE

MAINE, April 16 - Back to current news.

April 16, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

The Attorney General issued the following statement in regards to AG Bondi’s announcement that the administration will be suing Maine over the interpretation of Title IX:

After being targeted by the Trump administration for months, today’s announcement is no surprise. Ultimately, this matter is about the protections afforded by Title IX and the Maine Human Rights Act. We are confident Maine is acting in accordance with those laws. Our position is further bolstered by the complete lack of any legal citation supporting the Administration’s position in its own complaint.



Title IX is about empowering women and girls by ensuring equal access to, and equal opportunity in educational programs – including, but not limited to, sports – and it has successfully changed the trajectory of the lives of women and girls in ways both big and small.



While the President issued an executive order that reflects his own interpretation of the law, anyone with the most basic understanding of American civics understands the president does not create law nor interpret law. We look forward to representing the state of Maine and defending the rule of law.