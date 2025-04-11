MAINE, April 11 - Back to current news. Statement of Attorney General Frey on Court Granting Temporary Restraining Order in USDA Funding Case April 11, 2025

Attorney Generals Office FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danna Hayes Danna.hayes@maine.gov The Attorney General issued the following statement following the Court’s granting Maine a temporary restraining order: “This temporary restraining order confirms the Trump Administration did not follow the rule of law when it cut program funds that go to feed school children and vulnerable adults. This order preserves Maine’s access to certain congressionally appropriated funds by prohibiting an unlawful freeze by the administration. No one in our constitutional republic is above the law and we will continue to fight to hold this administration to account.” Related Documents Order Granting TRO

