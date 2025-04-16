Governor Mills Statement on U.S. Department of Justice Announcement

MAINE, April 16 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to an announcement by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi that the U.S. Department of Justice will file a lawsuit against the State of Maine over alleged Title IX violations:

"Today is the latest, expected salvo in an unprecedented campaign to pressure the State of Maine to ignore the Constitution and abandon the rule of law. This matter has never been about school sports or the protection of women and girls, as has been claimed, it is about states rights and defending the rule of law against a federal government bent on imposing its will, instead of upholding the law. Federal Judge Woodcock's ruling of last Friday awarding the state a temporary restraining order reinforces our position that the federal government has been acting unlawfully.

"For nearly two months, Maine has endured recriminations from the Federal government that have targeted hungry school kids, hardworking fishermen, senior citizens, new parents, and countless Maine people. We have been subject to politically motivated investigations that opened and closed without discussion, leaving little doubt that their outcomes were predetermined. Let today serve as warning to all states: Maine might be among the first to draw the ire of the Federal government in this way, but we will not be the last.

"For decades -- first as a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor -- I have fought tirelessly for the rights of women and girls, for the health and well-being of children and families, and defending the Constitution of Maine and the Constitution of the United States. My Administration and Maine's Attorney General will vigorously defend our state against the action announced today from the Department of Justice."