RE: Exit 27 NB I91 Closure

Exit 27 NB is now reopened. Travel safely. Benjamin Dubuque Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Williston PSAP 3294 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173 From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, December 6, 2024 10:28 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Exit 27 NB I91 Closure EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Derby Barracks Exit 27 I 91 NB is shut down due to a crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Benjamin Dubuque Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Williston PSAP 3294 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

