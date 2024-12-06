77th annual poultry presentation at Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 14, 2024) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb will participate in the 77th annual Indiana State Poultry Association's poultry donation presentation on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state's poultry producers. Producers will bring a variety of poultry products and donate them after the ceremony to Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency in Indianapolis.
WHAT
77th Indiana State Poultry Association annual poultry donation
WHO
- Governor Eric Holcomb
- Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director
- Rebecca Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association
WHEN
Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET
WHERE
Indiana Statehouse - South Atrium (200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204).
