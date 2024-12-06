Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,804 in the last 365 days.

77th annual poultry presentation at Indiana Statehouse

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 14, 2024) Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb will participate in the 77th annual Indiana State Poultry Association's poultry donation presentation on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state's poultry producers. Producers will bring a variety of poultry products and donate them after the ceremony to Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency in Indianapolis. 

WHAT

77th Indiana State Poultry Association annual poultry donation

WHO

  • Governor Eric Holcomb
  • Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director  
  • Rebecca Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association

WHEN

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET 

WHERE

Indiana Statehouse - South Atrium (200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204). 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

77th annual poultry presentation at Indiana Statehouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more