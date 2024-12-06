77th annual poultry presentation at Indiana Statehouse

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 14, 2024) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb will participate in the 77th annual Indiana State Poultry Association's poultry donation presentation on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state's poultry producers. Producers will bring a variety of poultry products and donate them after the ceremony to Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency in Indianapolis.

WHAT

77th Indiana State Poultry Association annual poultry donation

WHO

Governor Eric Holcomb

Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director

Rebecca Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association

WHEN

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE

Indiana Statehouse - South Atrium (200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204).

###