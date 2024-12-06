Hoosier poultry producers were generous with their communities again throughout 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 25, 2024) - Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb and the Indiana State Poultry Association recognized the generosity of Indiana’s poultry producers at the 77th annual Governor's Poultry Presentation at the Indiana Statehouse. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers and businesses have continued their long practice of working to address food insecurity in the communities within which they operate and across the state.

Through their generosity, Indiana food banks and community organizations were able to offer 250,000 pounds of nutrient-rich duck, turkey and chicken meat to Hoosiers in need. Indiana chicken egg producers supplied food banks with one million dozen eggs, and duck producers donated upwards of 50,000 dozen eggs this year as well. Beyond the donation of poultry and eggs, poultry companies provided in excess of $120,000 in direct contributions to various not-for-profit and charitable organizations in their communities.

"Indiana poultry producers truly embody the generosity of the Hoosier spirit," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "The members of the Indiana State Poultry Association are committed to feeding the world and their neighbors alike. I want to thank them for their commitment to strengthening Indiana agriculture and for their bountiful donations throughout this past year."

For decades, Indiana’s poultry producers have been working to address food insecurity in local communities by providing protein to food banks across the state. Some of the main products that were donated over the course of this year included eggs, chicken, duck and turkey.

The strength of Indiana’s poultry sector was also recognized during the ceremony as Indiana is one of the top poultry producing states in the country. According to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service, Indiana ranks No. 1 in duck production, No. 3 in egg production, No. 4 in turkey production and is home to high quality broiler chicken production as well.

Poultry farming and processing is a substantial economic driver for the state contributing more than $18.34 billion in total economic activity. The sector directly employs 12,792, and it supports an additional 35,719 jobs in allied industries and services across the state according to according to the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.

ISPA President Becky Joniskan shared, “Protein is such an essential part of a healthy diet, and everyone, regardless of their situation, benefits from having nutritious poultry and egg products on their plate. Indiana’s poultry companies and the many family farms they represent recognize their responsibility to their neighbors, and they are humbled to be able to share the work of their hands with the communities and state they call home.”

The poultry products on display today were donated to Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency, in Indianapolis. This ceremony marks an annual tradition that dates back to the late 1940s. Organized by ISPA, one of the oldest poultry organizations in the nation, it was designed to celebrate the strength and generosity of Indiana’s poultry industry, as well as the annual donations made by its members, who are responsible for more than 95% of the chicken, duck, turkey and eggs produced in Indiana.

To view and download photos from today's event, click here.

