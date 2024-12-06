ColoringBook.com releases Three Volume Set of Donald J Trump Coloring Books from 2016 to today

Ultimate Three Volume Set Coloring Book Art Collection Coloring Books of Donald J Trump Ultimate Three Volume Set Coloring Book Art Collection Coloring Books of Donald J Trump Ultimate Three Volume Set Coloring Book Art Collection Coloring Books of Donald J Trump

The ultimate three volume coloring book art collection of President Donald J. Trump, these historical books are for all ages.” — N. Wayne Bell

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ultimate three volume coloring book art collection of President Donald J. Trump was edited by Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. best-selling Author, Founder and CEO, N. Wayne Bell.These beautiful books include historical original hand drawn line art, games and activities, the perfect gift for anyone who wants to know, or teach children, the history of how President Donald Trump continues to Make America Great Again. The set is available for a limited time at only $16.89, including a full color poster of Trump rocking out to the song, "Make America Great Again"."We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again. Greater than ever before!” — President Donald J. Trump. Including his most important dates and words to the Nation, including the “greatest comeback in global history”. The coloring book art collection includes designs from dozens of notable and powerful moments since the announcement ride down the golden escalator, to President Trump’s 1st time in office, including his 2024 presidential campaigns with current updates to the White House again.• Three volumes, 2026, 2017 and 2024 with current updates.• Donald Trump’s campaign announcement in New York City.• Includes an America First Certificate of Patriotism• Copy of the Preamble and the Bill of Rights for all.• Trump protects America against enemies, foreign and domestic.• His Welcome and Promise to the People of the United States and the World• 96 total pages of original artwork, games, activities, stories and more Americana scenes.The President's own strong and inspiring words from his campaign to the Nation as he was challenged daily from the media. As now Donald J Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States of America.AuthorN. Wayne Bell is the author of Ted Cruz Coloring and Activity Book for Kids, named a previous political gift of the year by commentator Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press. Bell has authored cultural event books on anti-terror, high profile personalities, and loves creating dozens of books selling millions of copies. Everyday coloring books are his favorite, including adult coloring, imprint coloring books and off beat humorous books for all ages.The company Really Big Coloring Books has appeared on hundreds of radio, newspapers, variety networks and cable shows including, The New York Times, Newsmax, FOX News, MSNBC, CNN, ABC. CBS, CNBC, C-SPAN and other outlets.Bell is also a writer at the Rolling Stone Culture Council, the Business Journals Leadership Trust and has been a newspaper publisher in Missouri, founded the first African American Newspaper between Memphis and St. Louis, MO in the late 80’s. He is married, lives in St. Louis, MO and has been in the publishing industry since in1980.WayneBell.com

